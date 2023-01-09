Read full article on original website
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
Baltimore mayor's office poaches top BOPA officer amid feud over MLK Day Parade
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday his office has appointed a head officer at the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts to oversee cultural events in the city amid a feud over leadership decisions at the quasi-governmental agency. Tonya Miller Hall, currently the Chief Marketing and Programs Officer of...
Amid news of MLK parade continuing, BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer resigns
The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announces that CEO Donna Drew Sawyer has submitted her resignation.
Mayor Brandon Scott Says Baltimore’s MLK Parade Will Go On After BOPA Announced Its Cancellation
Mayor Brandon Scott announced Sunday that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will be happening next Monday after the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced last week that the parade had been canceled. Mayor Scott says the parade will kick off at 12 p.m. on Jan 16. The mayor’s announcement comes amid […] The post Mayor Brandon Scott Says Baltimore’s MLK Parade Will Go On After BOPA Announced Its Cancellation appeared first on 92 Q.
Mayor announces MLK Day parade is back on days after its cancellation
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision Sunday night after some were outraged by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts
Official leaves BOPA to join Baltimore mayor's office to manage city events
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the creation of a new position that will manage city events. The mayor's statement released Tuesday morning follows his call for the removal of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts' CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, after the organization announced the cancellation of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA blames mayor’s office
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
Mayor calls for resignation of CEO for BOPA following cancelation of MLK Day parade
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday called for the resignation of the CEO for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. The news comes just two days after BOPA announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Baltimore was canceled for 2023. BOPA issued a statement, in which...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Baltimore MD You Must Try
Are you looking for the best breakfast in Baltimore? If so, you have come to the right place!. is an incredibly historical city and also a culturally relevant city! Also known as Charm City, breakfast spots in Baltimore are sure to charm you stomachs and your wallets!. Established in 1729,...
Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
Around Baltimore: Ivan Bates is sworn in, Maryland makes way for weed, and a minimum wage increase
Ivan Bates is Baltimore’s New State’s Attorney. New Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates was privately sworn in on Monday, January 2, with a public ceremony taking place the following day at the War Memorial Building downtown. Bates defeated former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in the primary election...
Area leaders have high hopes for upcoming Session 2023
It's time to take a look ahead to Session 2023 as there are just three days away from the start of the next session of the Maryland General Assembly. Area leaders say safety is on everyone's mind, but it's definitely not the only issue expected to be at the forefront of discussions this session.
Cambridge Cemetery Is Getting A New Fence
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Improvements are underway at the Cambridge cemetery on Academy St. The Cambridge Cemetery Project was started by Commissioner Chad Malkus. It's a non-profit organization to beautify the city of Cambridge. And recently the project has gotten some much needed funding to replace the rusted chain link and...
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Driving through Baltimore City? Here are the new rules to know under the ‘squeegee ban’
Staff from Enoch Pratt Free Library's Light Street Branch educate kick-off event attendees about services available at the library. Manager, Will Johnson, says social workers and Legal-Aid lawyers are available for the public. Motorists across Baltimore City may not see many squeegee workers as the Baltimore City Police Department begins...
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
Raising Cane's opens first Maryland location this week
TOWSON, Md. — Raising Cane's is just about ready for its Maryland debut. The popular chicken finger chain will open its first Maryland location on Thursday in Towson Row, the company announced Monday. The restaurant at 4 E. Towsontown Blvd. will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by...
