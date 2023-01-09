ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Brandon Scott Says Baltimore’s MLK Parade Will Go On After BOPA Announced Its Cancellation

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Sunday that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will be happening next Monday after the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced last week that the parade had been canceled. Mayor Scott says the parade will kick off at 12 p.m. on Jan 16. The mayor’s announcement comes amid […] The post Mayor Brandon Scott Says Baltimore’s MLK Parade Will Go On After BOPA Announced Its Cancellation appeared first on 92 Q.
Official leaves BOPA to join Baltimore mayor's office to manage city events

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the creation of a new position that will manage city events. The mayor's statement released Tuesday morning follows his call for the removal of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts' CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, after the organization announced the cancellation of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Baltimore MD You Must Try

Are you looking for the best breakfast in Baltimore? If so, you have come to the right place!. is an incredibly historical city and also a culturally relevant city! Also known as Charm City, breakfast spots in Baltimore are sure to charm you stomachs and your wallets!. Established in 1729,...
Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
Area leaders have high hopes for upcoming Session 2023

It's time to take a look ahead to Session 2023 as there are just three days away from the start of the next session of the Maryland General Assembly. Area leaders say safety is on everyone's mind, but it's definitely not the only issue expected to be at the forefront of discussions this session.
Cambridge Cemetery Is Getting A New Fence

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Improvements are underway at the Cambridge cemetery on Academy St. The Cambridge Cemetery Project was started by Commissioner Chad Malkus. It's a non-profit organization to beautify the city of Cambridge. And recently the project has gotten some much needed funding to replace the rusted chain link and...
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT

A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
Raising Cane's opens first Maryland location this week

TOWSON, Md. — Raising Cane's is just about ready for its Maryland debut. The popular chicken finger chain will open its first Maryland location on Thursday in Towson Row, the company announced Monday. The restaurant at 4 E. Towsontown Blvd. will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by...
