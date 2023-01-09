ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

MyStateline.com

Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames

Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods

Rockford Police are investigating a reported shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court Street on Wednesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday

Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory.
ROCKFORD, IL
Mendota Reporter

What’s next for downtown?

MENDOTA — It is hard to not ask questions when walking or driving through downtown Mendota. What is happening with the businesses that were affected by the fire?. There are many more questions. Not all of them can be answered yet as there are many steps, a process, the...
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea

One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters

Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford church, YMCA team up to create safe haven for kids

Research shows that kids who grew up with domestic violence are three times more likely to repeat the cycle in adulthood and are 74% more likely to commit a violent crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash

A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford's first abortion clinic in 11 years opens on Auburn Street

The Rockford Family Planning Center has officially opened for business, becoming the first abortion clinic in the city since 2012.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Bizarre Video of Sideways Car in Illinois Has Us All Confused

If you think you've witnessed the most ridiculous things while driving, wait until you see this video of an Illinois driver taking a joyride down Perryville Road in Rockford. I was scrolling through my friends' Snapchat stories and my friend, Quincy, posted a video of a car in front of her literally gliding sideways down Perryville.
ROCKFORD, IL
Louisiana Illuminator

Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines

SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One hospitalized in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
JANESVILLE, WI

