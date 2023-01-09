ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a Tolleson house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
TOLLESON, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale driver wounded in possible road rage shooting

PHOENIX — A man was wounded in a possible road rage shooting in Glendale on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim was driving south on 51st Avenue near Camelback Road around noon when an unknown suspect fired at his vehicle multiple times, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release. The suspect vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot while driving in Glendale, police searching for suspect

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot while driving early Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting around noon. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach while he was driving in the area. The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Endangered 12-year-old Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX — An endangered Phoenix girl was safely located in Tucson after being reported missing Tuesday, Phoenix police said. Officers from the Phoenix and Tucson police departments were searching for a missing, endangered 12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp. According to police, she might have been in the company of Joseph Henderson,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe police investigate alleged hate crime against family; suspects caught on camera

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a nice, quiet Tempe neighborhood that just got hit with a hate crime. Ring surveillance video captured a couple of teenagers walking to the house of a multi-racial family and putting up a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there. The incident happened near Warner Road and Rural Road in Tempe around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy