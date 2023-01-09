ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

76-year-old woman crashes into Pawtucket CVS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket CVS was badly damaged after a hit-and-run that occurred on Newport Avenue. Police said that about 6 p.m., a 76-year-old woman crashed into the building and an unoccupied car in the parking lot before leaving the area. No injuries were reported. Police later...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police seek help locating man, 30, reported missing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a missing man. Christopher Reilly, 30, is described as a white male with blue eyes, brown hair, five-foot-six-inches tall and weighing 250lbs. He is reported to have three tattoos, “lucky 13” on...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police search for man, 30, reported missing

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police say they are searching for a 30-year-old man reported missing. Police say Christopher Reilly was last seen leaving the Hampton Inn Hotel in Pawtucket. He is described as 5-foot-6 with blue eyes and brown hair. He weighs around 250 pounds and has three tattoos --...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire

(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Armed Robbery in Roxbury

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to an Armed Robbery incident that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:40 PM, at 80 Marcella Street Market (80 Marcella Street, Roxbury) The suspect left the scene on foot, possibly towards Highland Street. Anyone with information regarding...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night

BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
BELMONT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 facing charges after young woman stabbed, kicked in head during road rage incident in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage stabbing in Quincy that left a young woman injured over the weekend. Mindy Alleyne, 22, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police. A 16-year-old girl, also of Boston, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
QUINCY, MA

