Related
ABC6.com
76-year-old woman crashes into Pawtucket CVS
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket CVS was badly damaged after a hit-and-run that occurred on Newport Avenue. Police said that about 6 p.m., a 76-year-old woman crashed into the building and an unoccupied car in the parking lot before leaving the area. No injuries were reported. Police later...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police seek help locating man, 30, reported missing
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a missing man. Christopher Reilly, 30, is described as a white male with blue eyes, brown hair, five-foot-six-inches tall and weighing 250lbs. He is reported to have three tattoos, “lucky 13” on...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police search for man, 30, reported missing
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police say they are searching for a 30-year-old man reported missing. Police say Christopher Reilly was last seen leaving the Hampton Inn Hotel in Pawtucket. He is described as 5-foot-6 with blue eyes and brown hair. He weighs around 250 pounds and has three tattoos --...
Turnto10.com
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
Turnto10.com
Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
ABC6.com
Attleboro man involved in fatal fire gets charges upgraded to murder
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An Attleboro man involved in a deadly fire two months ago had his charges upgraded to murder, according to authorities. The fire happened on Nov. 18 on Division Street in Attleboro.
ABC6.com
Judge raises bail for Massachusetts man in fatal Lincoln New Year’s Eve crash to $50K
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old Massachusetts man faced a judge Tuesday morning after being involved in a deadly New Year’s Eve crash that killed one person and injured another. Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, was arranged on several charges, including DUI resulting in death, after prosecutors said he...
ABC6.com
Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
Turnto10.com
Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
ABC6.com
20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Armed Robbery in Roxbury
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to an Armed Robbery incident that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:40 PM, at 80 Marcella Street Market (80 Marcella Street, Roxbury) The suspect left the scene on foot, possibly towards Highland Street. Anyone with information regarding...
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night
BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man charged with murder after allegedly robbing and assaulting elderly woman
The 42-year-old Attleboro man charged last week with robbing and assaulting an elderly Attleboro woman, who later died in a house fire on November 18, 2022, will also be charged this morning with her murder and the arson of her home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.
2 facing charges after young woman stabbed, kicked in head during road rage incident in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage stabbing in Quincy that left a young woman injured over the weekend. Mindy Alleyne, 22, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police. A 16-year-old girl, also of Boston, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
ABC6.com
Two men arrested in Fall River for chasing woman, firing shots at her
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested for allegedly chasing a woman and firing shots at her Saturday in Fall River. Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to Tuttle Street and Dwelly Street for a report of shots being fired. Sgt. Moses Pereira said once police arrived...
