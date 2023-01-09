ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill needs to hire new people, then get out of their way

By Kent Somers, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Two weeks ago, defensive lineman J.J. Watt became the shiny object that mercifully diverted our attention from the ugliness of this Cardinals season.

Watt’s retirement announcement allowed us to dwell, at least for a brief time, on the happy news that a future Hall of Famer was leaving the game with sound mind and body, which are more important than a championship ring. And it was our pleasure to join him in reminiscing and rejoicing, even if he was only a Cardinal for two seasons.

But all that ended Sunday with Watt’s last game, a 38-13 Cardinals loss to the 49ers in the season finale.

Now, it’s on to the reckoning, which is sure to come, and should come, as a result of a 4-13 record.

Jobs will be lost, and should be lost, beginning Monday morning. There is no reason for owner Michael Bidwill to dawdle. It’s been obvious since Halloween that the Cardinals’ regression, which began at mid-season of 2021, was continuing at a steady pace, and that coach Kliff Kingsbury was hopeless in slowing it, much less stopping it.

Four seasons. One winning season. One playoff appearance. No playoff victories. That's Kingsbury's NFL resume.

It’s enough to show that Kingsbury was in over his manicured haircut. The experiment that a fired college coach could turn into a successful one in the NFL failed badly, at least as conducted by Bidwill and General Manager Steve Keim.

Kingsbury's resume deserves to have an asterisk attached, because hardly any coach has won while under Cardinals employment.

But the Cardinals problems Sunday in week 19 were the same as they were in week 10 and in week one. That falls on Kingsbury. Costly penalties. Turnovers. The defense’s uncanny ability to soften at the exact moment it needed to stiffen.

Maybe somewhere else the Kingsbury experiment would have worked, somewhere with a history of success, where ownership doesn’t meddle much and where the general manager astutely replenishes talent.

That’s not Arizona right now. That’s rarely been the case in Arizona at all.

What’s required now of Bidwill is the humility to recognize the problems in his organization run deeper than the head coach. They start with an owner who thinks he has all the answers.

There was no reason to extend Kingsbury’s and Keim’s contracts last February. Bidwill apparently thought the organized had arrived, when it reality all it had done was flip a turn signal on with a single playoff appearance, its first in six years.

A 4-13 season, no matter the number of injuries that contributed to it, demands change. Bidwill’s first moves should be to fire Kingsbury and remove Keim, who is on an indefinite medical leave, from football decisions. His second should be to call the Saints and ask for permission to interview Sean Payton and to gauge just what the Saints might want in return for Payton, who walked away a year ago with years on his contract.

Maybe Cardinals history leaves Payton with no interest in the job. But Bidwill isn’t doing his job if he doesn’t make those calls.

Bidwill wasn’t available for comment after the game, and no one else showed much interest in talking about the Cardinals' future.

Kingsbury reiterated that his discussions with Bidwill have centered only one the game at hand. But with no game at hand, his discussion with Bidwill on Monday surely will include that topic. Kingsbury is scheduled to meet with reporters Monday at 2 p.m. That doesn't mean he will, however. His firing could come sometime after player availability, scheduled for the morning, and prior to his scheduled time. Or not all.

“I’m sure tomorrow, just like every year, we’ll get together,” Kingsbury said.

Until then, he said, he’s focused on the players and the short time they have left together, which he acknowledged is limited to Sunday night and Monday morning.

Asked if there were anything he would have done differently this season, Kingsbury said every coach learns along the way. “There are things I’ll take from this and be a better coach going forward, but you have to go through it.”

Watt naturally was in a retrospective mood. It was his last game, and when Kingsbury substituted for him at the two-minute mark, the crowd at Levi’s Stadium cheered.

But asked if he had any parting advice for the Cardinals organization after a difficult year, Watt paused and said, “I’ve got thoughts. I don’t think this is the forum to share it, but I’m happy to assist in anyway because I want to see it become successful. I don’t want this organization to be 4-13. I don’t want us to go through a season where we have high expectations and then we do this. I don’t want to see this organization go through a year like this again.”

Few people do, outside the 31 other NFL teams and their fans. Changes are in order, starting with ownership. Bidwill doesn’t need to sell an unhappy fan base as much on the idea that he wants to win, but, rather, that he knows how to go about it.

First step: Hire good people. Second step: Get out of their way and let them work.

