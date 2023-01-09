Read full article on original website
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
Best Super Bowl odds for every NFL team entering Wild Card playoffs
The NFL Playoffs are here and Vegas has already assigned the AFC as the conference to beat to win the Super Bowl. That’s right, two AFC teams sit atop the Super Bowl odds as we head into the playoffs despite the Eagles having a bye into the second round of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
WFMZ-TV Online
Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs are set. After a grueling 17-week season, 14 teams are left to compete for the ultimate prize. Those teams lucky enough to win a few more games will meet at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. To make sure you don't miss out...
Wild Card Picks: Chargers-Jaguars
Emory Hunt and Larry Hartstein join Paul Burmeister to share their picks for the Chargers at Jaguars matchup in the AFC Wild Card round.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ersson earns first shutout as Flyers win for fifth time in last six games
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league’s highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.
New York Giants Wild Card Weekend Story Lines
The Giants kick off their week of practice ahead of their Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some storylines to watch.
Report: Texans Among Teams To Speak With Sean Payton
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 schedule from 1/14 to 1/16
The National Football League (NFL) Super Wild Card Weekend will be going down this weekend from Saturday, January 14th to Monday, January 16th. The entire schedule is now set with the last week of the regular season ending on Sunday evening. This weekend will be the first weekend that all of the wild card games will be rematches since 2009.
