Philadelphia, PA

iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend

Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
FOX Sports

NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots

The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WFMZ-TV Online

Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WFMZ-TV Online

Ersson earns first shutout as Flyers win for fifth time in last six games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league’s highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Adrian Holman

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 schedule from 1/14 to 1/16

The National Football League (NFL) Super Wild Card Weekend will be going down this weekend from Saturday, January 14th to Monday, January 16th. The entire schedule is now set with the last week of the regular season ending on Sunday evening. This weekend will be the first weekend that all of the wild card games will be rematches since 2009.

