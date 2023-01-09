Read full article on original website
Barton Chronicle
Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault
NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities say a Colchester man faces gun and drug charges connected to a fatal Swanton shooting last winter. Officials say Dominique Troupe, 36, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to the drug conspiracy,
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
WCAX
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
West Rutland woman dies following rollover crash
A West Rutland woman has succumbed to her injuries following a rollover car accident that took place on January 3. Barbara Cobb, 75, has died.
WCAX
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Shelburne. Emily Jimenez of South Hero says it was a scary situation she’d never experienced before and she hopes she never will again.
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman jailed as a felony fugitive
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman was remanded to Clinton County Jail as a fugitive of justice from New Jersey. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Dresser Jan. 10 on an active warrant issued by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office after she fled the state where she faces a felony drug-possession charge.
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
WCAX
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. They say Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man trying to steal catalytic converter in Braintree
BRAINTREE — Police are looking for a suspicious person who was spotted in Brantley yesterday. Authorities were notified of a man laying down under vehicles on Thayer Brook Road at around 8:40 a.m. Police say it is believed the individual was trying to remove the catalytic converter from the...
WCAX
West Rutland woman dies from injuries in icy crash
PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a West Rutland woman has died from injuries she sustained in a single-car crash a week ago. It happened Tuesday night on Route 100 near the Pittsfield-Killington town line. Police say Barbara Cobb, 75, was headed north when she lost control on the icy road and her car rolled. Cobb was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in critical condition. She died from her injuries on Friday.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
YAHOO!
After COVID-19 delay, trial underway for man charged in '13 slaying of nurse from Rutland
WORCESTER — The trial of a man accused of murdering a 53-year-old nurse from Rutland in 2013 continued Monday after being postponed in October because of COVID-19. Angel E. Santiago, 30, is accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013, by firefighters responding to a fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
Rutland City Police Department debuts body cameras
The Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) has debuted body cameras for all uniformed officers. RCPD had previously used a vehicle dash-mounted video system, having each officer wear a microphone to record audio.
mynbc5.com
Barre police: High school students shoot teacher with airsoft gun
BARRE, Vt. — Two students at Spaulding High School could be facing charges after one of them allegedly shot a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun on Tuesday. Barre police said the received a report at 2:45 p.m. that a teacher was shot in the back with what was said to be a pellet gun during dismissal, causing a minor injury.
