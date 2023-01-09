A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO