El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Drivers in deadly collision along Dyer Street ID

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso on Monday was identified. Edwin Roman, 30, who was driving a Ford Focus, died from injuries in the crash in the 10400 block of Dyer Street. Police investigators said Roman was heading speeding...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Arrest made in Lees Drive deadly shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police confirmed with KFOX14 that an act of vigilantism led...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

An El Paso Sheriff’s Deputy Once Tried To Blackmail Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash thought the worst part of his arrest in El Paso was over once he got out of jail but, 20 years later, the issue was back. The legendary "Man In Black', Johnny Cash, was busted in El Paso in 1965 for possession when he was caught coming back from Juarez with 668 Dexadrine and 475 Equanil tablets in his guitar case. Wow, go big or go home, huh?
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Organized criminals target children for ‘sextortion’

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The practice of “sextortion” is reaching pandemic levels, federal officials say, as ruthless individuals and organized criminals refine the craft of manipulating children into sending explicit images of themselves — and then demand money or more images under threats. The...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- A Las Cruces woman is pleading with the Sheriff's Department to reopen a death investigation involving her sister. It happened nearly 40 years ago between Vado and Berino, along Highway 478. A then 17-year-old Maria Molina was found dead along the train tracks there. The death was ruled 'undetermined' The post Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Stabbing reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Our crew at the scene saw two vehicles that were damaged. Police responded to the scene. Use...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives 150k grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) Food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Do El Paso Grocery Stores Need Cops, Rules And Penalties?

I'm not talking about the cops that hang out by the front door to keep the lunatics away, I mean cops that patrol the store and cite people for being jerks. Just as cops patrol the streets, I think we need them cruising the grocery stores. There are so many rude things people do these days.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
YAHOO!

UPDATE: WSMR Police Department says missing teen located

LAS CRUCES - According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, a "missing endangered juvenile advisory" has been issued by the White Sands Missile Range Police Department. WSMRPD is asking the public for assistance in locating 17-year-old Svetlana Tkachenko, who is 5’3”, 98 lbs., with brown eyes...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
LAS CRUCES, NM

