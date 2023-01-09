Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Man harassing migrants near Sacred Heart Church arrested on family violence warrant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who police officials said was harassing migrants near the Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio was arrested on a family violence warrant. Officers arrested 52-year-old Raymundo Maese. There has been an increase in police presence in the area of South Oregon near...
KFOX 14
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants allegedly said 'he was doing it for America'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of pointing a gun at migrants near a church in El Paso on New Year's Eve was reportedly heard saying that "he was doing it for America," according to a federal court document. El Paso police said they received a call...
KFOX 14
Drivers in deadly collision along Dyer Street ID
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso on Monday was identified. Edwin Roman, 30, who was driving a Ford Focus, died from injuries in the crash in the 10400 block of Dyer Street. Police investigators said Roman was heading speeding...
YAHOO!
'Horrific but predictable.' ACLU calls for review into fatal border patrol chase
LAS CRUCES – The American Civil Liberties Union called for an investigation Tuesday after a Customs and Border Protections car chase ended with two deaths and eight injuries. In an emailed statement, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Mexico Rebecca Sheff said the incident was “horrific but...
KFOX 14
Arrest made in Lees Drive deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police confirmed with KFOX14 that an act of vigilantism led...
KFOX 14
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, stealing beer from gas station before high-speed chase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for the man who led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase throughout El Paso after he shot his girlfriend and robbed several businesses with a gun was obtained. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez, 36, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly committed several crimes.
An El Paso Sheriff’s Deputy Once Tried To Blackmail Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash thought the worst part of his arrest in El Paso was over once he got out of jail but, 20 years later, the issue was back. The legendary "Man In Black', Johnny Cash, was busted in El Paso in 1965 for possession when he was caught coming back from Juarez with 668 Dexadrine and 475 Equanil tablets in his guitar case. Wow, go big or go home, huh?
KFOX 14
Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team remember colleague killed in deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mitchell Russell was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family the night before he was shot and killed on Lees Drive. Russell volunteered with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team and one of his colleagues told KFOX14 he was one of a kind and he was like family to him.
KFOX 14
2 dead, 8 injured in rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico involving human smuggling
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation into a deadly crash that killed two people and injured eight others in Santa Teresa remains ongoing. Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night. New Mexico State Police, along with Border Patrol,...
KRQE News 13
Organized criminals target children for ‘sextortion’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The practice of “sextortion” is reaching pandemic levels, federal officials say, as ruthless individuals and organized criminals refine the craft of manipulating children into sending explicit images of themselves — and then demand money or more images under threats. The...
Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- A Las Cruces woman is pleading with the Sheriff's Department to reopen a death investigation involving her sister. It happened nearly 40 years ago between Vado and Berino, along Highway 478. A then 17-year-old Maria Molina was found dead along the train tracks there. The death was ruled 'undetermined' The post Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Stabbing reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants
In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
KFOX 14
Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Our crew at the scene saw two vehicles that were damaged. Police responded to the scene. Use...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives 150k grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) Food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
Do El Paso Grocery Stores Need Cops, Rules And Penalties?
I'm not talking about the cops that hang out by the front door to keep the lunatics away, I mean cops that patrol the store and cite people for being jerks. Just as cops patrol the streets, I think we need them cruising the grocery stores. There are so many rude things people do these days.
KFOX 14
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
YAHOO!
UPDATE: WSMR Police Department says missing teen located
LAS CRUCES - According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, a "missing endangered juvenile advisory" has been issued by the White Sands Missile Range Police Department. WSMRPD is asking the public for assistance in locating 17-year-old Svetlana Tkachenko, who is 5’3”, 98 lbs., with brown eyes...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
Comments / 0