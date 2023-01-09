1. Sometimes the most important thing is to just have the best player on the floor. With all due respect to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who we will get to lower down, Jimmy Butler and his 14-of-14 shooting from the line, was so far and away the most impactful player in the first half of this extremely shorthanded game – no Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry or Caleb Martin – he was nearly the entire reason Miami was able to put up an Offensive Rating of 126 on their way to a 63-56 lead at the break.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO