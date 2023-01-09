Read full article on original website
"He Will Always Be Part Of The Jazz's Legacy" | Donovan Mitchell Returns As Utah Hosts Cleveland
In what's sure to be the story of the NBA on Tuesday night, former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell returns to the snow-capped mountains of Salt Lake City when Utah hosts Cleveland at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. "Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman. We honor the amazing...
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
“Once A Jazzman, Always A Jazzman" | Jazz Excited To Welcome Donovan Mitchell Back To Utah
It’s a rarity in the NBA that a trade between two teams ends up being a win-win scenario for both organizations. However, the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers have proven that it’s possible. In a trade that sent three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland in exchange for Lauri...
"Gritty Team Win" | Clarkson Catches Fire In Fourth, Utah Spoils Mitchell's Return With Win
What started as an emotional night with a tribute to former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell ended with a sensational performance by his former teammate, Jordan Clarkson. With 15 points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, Clarkson helped will the Jazz to a much-needed victory as they closed out the Cavaliers in spectacular fashion to win 116-114 on Tuesday night.
POWER RANKINGS >> Portland's Road Struggles Lead To Drop In Rankings
The road struggles continued for the Portland Trail Blazers in week 13. With trips to Minnesota, Indiana, and Toronto, Portland finished the week 0-3 dropping each game of the road trip and falling under .500 for the first time this season. Thirteen weeks into the season, the Trail Blazers hold...
Blazers 'In A Little Funk' With Loss To Magic
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers started a four-game homestand and a stretch in which they’ll play 10 of their next 11 at home with a 109-106 loss to the Orlando Magic in front of a crowd of 18,176 Tuesday night at Moda Center. Portland is now 19-21 overall...
Recap: 41-point third quarter, Kuzma's late-game heroics push Wizards past Bulls 100-97
On Wednesday night, the Wizards hosted a red-hot Chicago Bulls team that was playing some of the best basketball in the NBA. Without three starters (Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Daniel Gafford), they needed big performances from the supporting cast, and the entire Wizards roster answered that call. Behind an inspiring third-quarter, career nights from Deni Avdija (career-high 20 rebounds) and Anthony Gill (career-high 18 points), and late-game heroics from Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards came away with an impressive 100-97 victory.
Coup's Takeaways: Free-Throws, Jimmy Butler Push Miami Ahead Of Thunder On Record-Setting Night
1. Sometimes the most important thing is to just have the best player on the floor. With all due respect to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who we will get to lower down, Jimmy Butler and his 14-of-14 shooting from the line, was so far and away the most impactful player in the first half of this extremely shorthanded game – no Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry or Caleb Martin – he was nearly the entire reason Miami was able to put up an Offensive Rating of 126 on their way to a 63-56 lead at the break.
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. fined $15,000 for inappropriate language
NEW YORK — LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss to the Minnesota...
Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks
Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of their 2022-2023 season schedule against one of their biggest rivals on the road. On Wednesday, the Pacers (23-18), winners of six of their last seven games and eight of 10,...
Chuck Checks In - 01.11.2023
SERIES: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls left it on the floor in Boston in an extremely competitive game.They will need that same energy and focus tonight as they can ill afford a letdown against the reeling Washington Wizards losers of three straight, allowing 127 points per game in that span.
Keys to the Game - 01.11.2023 (Bulls at Wizards)
The Bulls (19-22) make their second and final visit to our Nation’s Capital to take on the Washington Wizards (17-24) for the third of four times this season. The teams have split the first two meetings, each winning on its home floor. Chicago comes in looking to bounce back...
JB Helps Drive C’s Past Pelicans with 40-Point Double-Double
BOSTON – If you can picture a pelican trying to eat a thrashing shark, that’s what it was like watching New Orleans attempting to contain Jaylen Brown Wednesday night. JB ripped through the Pelicans’ defense to a season-high 41 points at TD Garden, where he pushed the Celtics to their league-leading 30th win by a score of 125-114.
Warriors Named NBA Team of the Year; Honored With Five Awards at Annual League Meetings
The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors were named Team of the Year at the 2023 NBA Sales and Marketing meetings this week in Miami, Florida, where all 30 teams were recognized for their sales and marketing efforts during the 2021-22 season. Additionally, the team won the Inclusive Innovation Award, recognizing a specific team-led program that advances inclusive practices, and three additional awards, for a total of five, more than any other team. This marks the fifth time in the past eight years (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022) that the Warriors received the most awards at the annual NBA league meetings.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo strategy for Jan. 11
We have a solid eight-game slate for Wednesday night, one that features some higher-end players at guard and forward in particularly appealing matchups and a pair of mid-salary centers that could well overdeliver in terms of return on investment. As customary, we’ll highlight multiple advantageous positional matchups to exploit at...
Cavs Cannot Hang On, Fall to Jazz on Tuesday
In an 82-game season, some losses sting a little bit worse than others. Tuesday night’s heartbreaker was one of them. The game’s advanced billing focused on Donovan Mitchell’s eagerly-awaited return to Utah – and the All-Star guard was his usual spectacular self – but it was another player facing his former squad, Jordan Clarkson, who turned the tide on Tuesday, scoring 15 of his 32 points in the final 5:40 as the Jazz rallied past the Wine and Gold for the 116-114 win at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 125, Pelicans 114
Celtics (30-12), Pelicans (25-17) New Orleans has ranked as a top-tier defensive team all season, but the Pelicans’ strength at that end of the floor has twice not been enough to slow down Boston. The Celtics, who won in the Crescent City on Nov. 18 amid a historically-great start to 2022-23, piled up 64 first-half points Wednesday and netted 97 through three quarters. All-Star wing Jaylen Brown led the way with one of his best career games (41 points on 15/21 shooting), thwarting New Orleans despite another big performance from its high-scoring veteran guard. The Pelicans dropped to 1-2 on their season-longest five-game road trip, with matchups in Detroit and Cleveland on the docket over the long weekend.
Magic Unable to Keep Pace with Hot-Shooting Kings
Paolo Banchero recorded 17 points, Markelle Fultz and Franz Wagner each scored 16, Wendell Carter Jr. tallied 15 and Jalen Suggs had 14, but the Orlando Magic struggled to keep up with the fast-paced and hot-shooting Sacramento Kings in Monday’s 136-111 loss at Golden 1 Center. Interesting Note. The...
Zach LaVine's big fourth quarter not enough, Bulls fall to Celtics 107-99
This great American city, Boston, is celebrated for its relentless resistance against overwhelming might, for not accepting the conventional paradigm and never giving in or giving up even as their ranks diminished. You know, like the Bulls, who Monday lost leading scorer DeMar DeRozan to a quad strain and then...
Roundball Roundup: How Lauri Markkanen ended up on NBA Today
NBA Today is ESPN’s daily flagship show covering the NBA. It entertains and informs. And Lauri Markkanen hopped on the ESPN show to discuss his 49-point explosion against the Houston Rockets. One of the producers is Greg Condas, a Southern California native and Jazz fan. He described the process...
