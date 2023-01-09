ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FlurrySports

2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced

The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
GREEN BAY, WI
MyNorthwest

Seahawks fans donate to Detroit Lions charities following playoff berth

Seahawks fans are paying the Detroit Lions back through personal charitable donations after the latter defeated Green Bay Sunday night, sending Seattle to the postseason. Seattle took care of business at home against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, winning 19-16 in overtime, but needed additional help in order to secure the NFC’s final wildcard spot.
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Lions management serious about happy players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions will voluntarily change their field turf for the third time in ten years in the off-season. The Lions want players happy and the players’ union wants the Lions to change the quality of turf they now have. No problem the Lions will do it.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Packers: Things aren't changing as much as you think

Sunday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions may have felt like the end. The end of Aaron Rodgers. The final chapter in the latest story of the Green Bay Packers. The end of the constant Super Bowl expectations and perhaps the start of something new. That could still very...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy