Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
WJCL
Savannah police investigate shooting at a motel
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting...
SPD Investigating shooting near motel on Ogeechee Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened near a motel on Ogeechee Rd. According to police, officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been transported to the hospital for treatment This is an ongoing investigation.
wtoc.com
One man injured in shooting on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. Police say one man received non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. He has been taken to the hospital.
Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car
A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings
VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
WJCL
Recognize him? Police in Savannah seek to identify man they say stole nearly $1,000 worth of alcohol
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are asking for your help identifying a man they say stole nearly $1,000 in liquor. It was back on November 30 that he was seen removing the items from a storage area at The Clyde Market, located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Staley Ave. closed due to sinkhole in street
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has closed Staley Ave. due to a sinkhole in the street. Police say that Staley Ave. between Temple and Glatigny Street. is closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Police ask that motorists seek an alternate route as the road is assessed. WSAV News 3 will […]
wtoc.com
Suspect in custody after police chase in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after Liberty County deputies say they were led on a chase Tuesday morning. According to the Coastal News Service, a deputy pulled over a car on Cooper Highway for an expired registration. The deputy then found out the car was...
Homeless man hit by car after fleeing police chase on foot
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was injured after he ran into traffic during a chase with police officers. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. near 150 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Police said they were told a homeless man was repeatedly sleeping in an unsecured area of a […]
allongeorgia.com
Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro
A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
wtoc.com
Hwy. 204 closed in all directions near I-95 due to crash with multiple injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown Highway 204 at I-95. The roadway is shutdown so ambulances can make their way to the scene. They say multiple vehicles are involved and there are multiple injuries reported. The extent and serious...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Savannah hit-and-run crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old injured. Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard at W. Jones Street and found Katherine Boegel, of Walnut Creek, Calif., suffering from injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious […]
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
WJCL
Sheriff: Chatham County Correctional Officer fired, arrested for smuggling drugs into jail
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County Correctional Officer has been arrested on allegations of smuggling drugs into the jail. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office announced Georgette Ruthielee Bennett, 26, had been fired for violation of policy. Bennett had been employed with the sheriff's office since May 31,...
GBI: Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies near Statesboro
A man was shot and killed by Middle Georgia deputies after he fired a weapon at them Saturday evening, according to authorities.
blufftontoday.com
Hardeeville man dies in accident involving dirt bike and truck
A Hardeeville man died Sunday, Jan. 8, after sustaining fatal injuries in an accident involving a dirt bike and a FedEx truck in Hardeeville, officials said. Thomas Wallace Jr., 29, died due to injuries sustained in the accident and was pronounced dead at Coastal Carolina Hospital, Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken said.
AOL Corp
Man is shot and killed after attacking his disabled dad, Georgia police say
A 911 call about a man attacking his dad led to a deadly shooting in south Georgia, state investigators said. Bulloch County deputies responded at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, to a mobile home park on Bird Road in Statesboro, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The sheriff’s...
allongeorgia.com
GSU Public Safety Seeking Help Identifying 2 Individuals Wanted in Ongoing Investigation
Georgia Southern University public safety is seeking the public’s help identifying two individuals in an ongoing investigation. See images below. Anyone with information on the identity of either is asked to contact University Police Investigator Williams at 912-478-5234. Anyone who wishes to provide information and wishes to remain anonymous...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family
Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. welcome back.
