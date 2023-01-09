ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

WSAV News 3

Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate shooting at a motel

The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD Investigating shooting near motel on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened near a motel on Ogeechee Rd. According to police, officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been transported to the hospital for treatment This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One man injured in shooting on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. Police say one man received non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. He has been taken to the hospital.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car

A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings

VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Staley Ave. closed due to sinkhole in street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has closed Staley Ave. due to a sinkhole in the street. Police say that Staley Ave. between Temple and Glatigny Street. is closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Police ask that motorists seek an alternate route as the road is assessed. WSAV News 3 will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect in custody after police chase in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after Liberty County deputies say they were led on a chase Tuesday morning. According to the Coastal News Service, a deputy pulled over a car on Cooper Highway for an expired registration. The deputy then found out the car was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro

A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian seriously injured in Savannah hit-and-run crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old injured. Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard at W. Jones Street and found Katherine Boegel, of Walnut Creek, Calif., suffering from injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hardeeville man dies in accident involving dirt bike and truck

A Hardeeville man died Sunday, Jan. 8, after sustaining fatal injuries in an accident involving a dirt bike and a FedEx truck in Hardeeville, officials said. Thomas Wallace Jr., 29, died due to injuries sustained in the accident and was pronounced dead at Coastal Carolina Hospital, Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken said.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family

Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. welcome back.
SAVANNAH, GA

