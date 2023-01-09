ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New members of TVA Board of Directors sworn in | Georgiana Vines

By Georgiana Vines
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyFLG_0k7wpheZ00

Six new members of the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors took their oath collectively from a magistrate judge at the Howard H. Baker Jr. U.S. Courthouse Wednesday in a historic moment for the agency that arose out of the Great Depression.

“It’s rare. It’s usually done individually in a hometown with a federal judge or someone of the director’s choosing. I’ve never experienced six being sworn in together,” TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said, following the agency’s press release about the ceremony. He’s been with TVA for 13 years.

Members of CEO Jeff Lyash’s staff pulled the group together rather fast, Hopson said. And that meant Hopson and the communications staff “scrambled” to get information together for the media about the directors, their background and quotations on being on the board. The media were not notified in advance of the ceremony.

Taking the oath from U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook, a former TVA attorney, were Beth Geer of Brentwood; Bobby Klein, Chattanooga; Michelle Moore, Midlothian, Virginia.; Bill Renick, Ashland, Mississippi; Joe Ritch, Huntsville, Alabama; and Wade White, Eddyville, Kentucky.

For Geer, Klein and Moore, it was almost a two-year wait since first being nominated by President Joe Biden. They were re-nominated in January 2022; Renick and White were nominated in June and Ritch in July. All six were confirmed by voice vote of the U.S. Senate on Dec. 21.

The board has had nine part-time directors since 2006. Prior to that since being established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, three full-time directors ran the corporate federal agency that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven Southeastern states. It gets no appropriations from Congress and derives its revenue from sales of electricity. TVA also provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local utilities and state and local governments with economic development.

“We are delighted to have Beth, Bobby, Michelle, Bill, Joe, and Wade join the TVA team during this challenging but exciting period,” TVA Board Chair Bill Kilbride said in the release. “They each bring diverse perspectives and experience to the Board that will help guide TVA as it plans for the future while entering its 90th year of service to the region.” The term of Kilbride, a former Chamber and business executive in Chattanooga, expires in May although he can serve until the end of the year if not reappointed or replaced.

With the swearing in of the six members, the board is at a full complement after being threatened with not having a quorum at the end of 2022 with various members whose terms had ended. The board last year even approved a budget outside of a public board meeting and approved certain duties to be given to the CEO to be exercised if needed.

Other board members are former state House Speaker Beth Harwell, Nashville, and East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, Johnson City.

Hopson said one reason the agency was trying to get board members sworn in quickly is that four board subcommittees are scheduled to begin meeting later this month, with all members on at least one subcommittee. The four subcommittees are audit, finance, risk and cybersecurity; operations and nuclear oversight; external stakeholders and regulation, currently chaired by Harwell; and people and governance, currently chaired by Nolan.

Ritch, who previously served on the TVA board and as chairman, said in a statement for this columnist, “My first experience with TVA was so rewarding that I am very honored to be asked to again be part of what I believe to be one of the most impressive federal organizations I've worked with over the years. The quality of the people gives me great confidence that TVA will continue making positive impacts on our region." He is an attorney with the firm of Dentons Sirote in Huntsville and serves as chairman of the Redstone Regional Alliance.

The board’s next quarterly business meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 16, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

JILL’S TURN: U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill McCook, selected in October to succeed Magistrate Judge H. Bruce Guyton, will have an official investiture at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the ceremonial courtroom on the fourth floor of the Baker Courthouse. The swearing in will be conducted by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas A. Varlan.

McCook was a TVA attorney for three years. She previously was a law clerk to Varlan and was an attorney with law firms Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowotz and Greenberg Taurig. Guyton retired in January.

NEWS ON GORE FAMILY: Albert Gore III, son of former Vice President Al Gore Jr. and Tipper Gore, is the new executive director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association, an industry-backed coalition advocating for full adoption of electric vehicles by 2030. Gore Jr. also was a Democratic U.S. senator from Tennessee.

Gore III previously spent seven years at Tesla, most recently as the lead for public policy and business development in the Eastern and Midwestern U.S., and was deputy director of policy and electricity markets at SolarCity prior to its acquisition by the company. He also served as vice president of business development at Strategic Capital Partners, a commercial real estate investment and development firm.

He lives with his wife and three children in Arlington, Virginia., and has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s in government from Harvard University.

MEDICAID FORUM: A four-person panel will discuss why Medicaid should be expanded in 2023 by the Tennessee Legislature at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7-9 p.m. at Pollard Auditorium in Oak Ridge.

The speakers will be Dr. William Culbert, a board-certified family physician; Judy Roitman, executive director, Tennessee Health Care Campaign; the Rev. Derrick Hammond, pastor, Oak Valley Baptist Church; and Dr. Matthew C. Harris, professor of economics and health care at the University of Tennessee. Moderator will be Zack Buck, associate professor of law specializing in health law, bioethics and tort law at UT.

The Tennessee League of Women Voters’ agenda for 2023 is supporting TennCare expansion for adults ages 19-64 with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level and/or federal options in the Affordable Care Act.

Co-sponsors of the forum include the Oak Ridge and Tennessee chapters of the American Association of University Women; National Alliance of Mental Illness – Oak Ridge; New Direction Health Care Solution; Service Employees International Union, Local 205; Tennessee Health Care Campaign; Women’s Interfaith Dialogue of Oak Ridge; Tennessee Disability Coalition; Arts and Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville; National Association of Social Workers, Tennessee Chapter; Knox/Oak Ridge Central Labor Council; Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge; and Interfaith Worker Justice of East Tennessee.

For those wanting to attend by Zoom, the email for the link is maryannreeves1@att.net.

Georgiana Vines is retired News Sentinel associate editor. She may be reached at gvpolitics@hotmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wpln.org

TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Protesters gather on first day of Legislature

The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
TENNESSEE STATE
Transportation Today News

Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs statewide. The plan ensures the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has the resources it needs to solve current and future mobility challenges and that commerce can move across the state. The state will seek public-private partnerships […] The post Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs appeared first on Transportation Today.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Building Materials Maker to Nearly Double Workforce in Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Tennessee manufacturer and distributor of building...
HOHENWALD, TN
WBBJ

State magazine spotlights favorite West Tennessee businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — One state magazine shines a light on local businesses. Tennessee Magazine recently released its 2022 Best of Tennessee Readers’ Choice Awards. Some of those that are awarded are local businesses right here in Jackson, Tennessee. The Tennessee Magazine awarded different businesses across the state of...
JACKSON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention law

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They’re expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children’s Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education. One topic in education that’s raised plenty of debate is what’s known to many as the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers

I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023

Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Two bills would begin court fines, fees reform in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee court fines and fees system that has been questioned more in recent years is facing a few reforms already in the state’s upcoming legislative session. Two bills have already been filed to change the rules, including a 180-day moratorium on fines and fee collections after an individual is released following imprisonment for a felony offense. Companion bills House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 13...
TENNESSEE STATE
The 74

Opinion: Students in This Tennessee District Are More Literacy-Proficient Post-Pandemic

This is the first in a series of three essays from a fall 2022 Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts in Tennessee. In this piece, Kathy Daugherty, pre-K-2 coordinator of reading and response to intervention coach for Murfreesboro City Schools, and Cathy Pressnell, Murfreesboro’s literacy director for grades 3-6, describe their journey implementing the […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy