ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Flood victim search in Breathitt Co. continues

By Colleen Finney
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5HJ1_0k7wp5OK00

JACKSON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Wolfe County Search and Rescue brought together almost a dozen agencies to search the riverbanks for anything that would lead them to the whereabouts of Vanessa Baker.

Baker is the last missing person from the historic flooding that hit eastern Kentucky last July.

170-man hours have been dedicated to the search which started in late August. Kentucky State Police said the hardest part is still not being able to give the family closure even after covering so much ground.

“Just coming up empty-handed, you know, searching time and time again and not finding anything of value,” said Trooper Matt Gayheart.

Almost 200 people searched 12 miles of the North Folk Kentucky River in Breathitt County Saturday, looking for any signs of Vanessa Banks from an article of clothing to keys, to human remains.

Ky. among states to target transgender healthcare in first bills of 2023

“You know, it started with over a thousand people initially right after the floods and now we’re down to one person remaining. It is our responsibility to make sure that those people are found and that the families get the closure that they deserve,” said Gayheart.

The historic floods brought a lot of moving water down the Kentucky River and with it, a lot of debris from hundreds of homes followed.

Kentucky State Police said it’s important their search is thorough, looking under everything piece of debris as they continue to search more land stopping at nothing to bring Vanessa Baker home.

“So, we’ll just kind of look at the area, see what potential are next to search is. We may have to broaden that search out a little more. We just don’t know at this time, it’s something we’re still trying to put together, but there’s a lot of technology and resources that we’re utilizing that we’re hopeful will give us some type of clue on where to look next,” added Gayheart.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

The search will continue until Vanessa Baker is found and everyone involved desperately wants to bring the Baker family closure.

As Wolfe County Rescue heads back to the drawing board, Kentucky State Police told me that many of the people involved are volunteers and because of their time and effort, these agencies have been able to cover so much ground.

The search will continue in Breathitt County once the agencies decide on where to search next.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future

JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters.  She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator.  Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Knott County woman found safe

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London

A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

New businesses coming to Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several new stores are coming to Paintsville in the new year. Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie confirmed to WYMT on Tuesday that Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, and Five Below will be coming to the city. McKenzie says that Hobby Lobby will be the anchor store that...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Vehicle fatality in Laurel County

From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy