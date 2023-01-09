ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Diamond & Silk's Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was "Unexpected"

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the "Diamond and Silk" duo had died. "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina," Trump posted.
President Biden faces questions on classified documents found at his former office

NPR's Leila Fadel discusses the news of several classified documents discovered at President Biden's private office in Washington, D.C., with former federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Republicans call on Santos to resign and give up his House seat

Republican leaders from Long Island condemned Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., Wednesday as a "pathological liar" and demanded he give up the House seat he won in November. Santos, a political newcomer, lied about much of his personal and professional biography, making false claims about his Jewish heritage and inventing a story about his family escaping the Holocaust ahead of World War II.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New nation, new ideas: A study finds immigrants out-innovate native-born Americans

Sergey Brin, co-founder Google; Satya Nadella, head of Microsoft; Hedy Lamarr, a Hollywood actress who, quite incredibly, was also a pioneering inventor behind Wi-Fi and bluetooth; Elon Musk; Chien-Shiung Wu, who helped America build the first atom bomb; Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone; James Naismith, the inventor of basketball; Nikola Tesla, one of the most important minds behind the creation of electricity and radio.
Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar

NPR's Politics Podcast team discusses the Democratic Party's plan to reshuffle its presidential primary calendar. Enacting the plan is easier said than done. Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar. President Biden's recommendation to give the No. 1 spot to South Carolina was approved by a Democratic National Committee panel. But the plan faces resistance from Iowa and New Hampshire.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

