Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Deadly Stealth Trials Said to Result in US Navy Sailors Fused to Warship
A highly-confidential trial meant to shield US warships from the enemy military, the Philadelphia Experiment, also known as Project Rainbow, is one of the most captivating mysteries in modern history.
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of pro-Trump duo 'Diamond and Silk,' has died at 51
Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway, better known as half of the MAGA duo "Diamond and Silk," has died at 51. Her death was announced Monday night by the entertainers' verified social media accounts and by former president Donald Trump, prompting an outpouring of condolences from prominent conservative figures. The pair's social media...
A Black 'Wall Street Journal' reporter was detained while working outside a bank
The Wall Street Journal is asking for answers from the Phoenix Police Department after one of its Black reporters was handcuffed and detained shortly after conducting interviews outside of a Chase Bank. The department said it has launched an internal investigation into the incident and the city's mayor has apologized to the reporter.
President Biden faces questions on classified documents found at his former office
NPR's Leila Fadel discusses the news of several classified documents discovered at President Biden's private office in Washington, D.C., with former federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. President Biden faces questions this morning about his handling of classified government documents. The president's personal lawyers say they found...
New York Republicans call on Santos to resign and give up his House seat
Republican leaders from Long Island condemned Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., Wednesday as a "pathological liar" and demanded he give up the House seat he won in November. Santos, a political newcomer, lied about much of his personal and professional biography, making false claims about his Jewish heritage and inventing a story about his family escaping the Holocaust ahead of World War II.
Author George M. Johnson: We must ensure access to those who need these stories most
This essay by George M. Johnson is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. It's been nearly 15 months since the first attempt to challenge and ban my book All Boys Aren't Blue from high school libraries.
What we know about the classified documents found in Biden's think tank
Classified documents from President Joe Biden's term as vice president were discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement last fall, according to Biden's personal attorneys. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Drive past the Penn Biden Center here in Washington today and you will see camera crews...
New nation, new ideas: A study finds immigrants out-innovate native-born Americans
Sergey Brin, co-founder Google; Satya Nadella, head of Microsoft; Hedy Lamarr, a Hollywood actress who, quite incredibly, was also a pioneering inventor behind Wi-Fi and bluetooth; Elon Musk; Chien-Shiung Wu, who helped America build the first atom bomb; Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone; James Naismith, the inventor of basketball; Nikola Tesla, one of the most important minds behind the creation of electricity and radio.
Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong publisher ask to meet the British prime minister
HONG KONG — Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher have asked for an urgent meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a leading member of his international legal team said Tuesday. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020 during...
For the exonerated, compensation is a battle for stability and dignity
Malcolm Alexander's dog, Innocent, is a reminder of the truth he has always believed in: his innocence. The two have been together since Alexander was serving a prison sentence for a crime he didn't commit. A fellow inmate's dog had puppies, and Alexander was allowed to keep one. Alexander ended...
Talks between Biden and Mexico's López Obrador got off to a bit of a rough start
MEXICO CITY — President Biden and Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had a bumpy start to talks on Monday when what were supposed to be some brief opening pleasantries devolved into a contentious debate over the history of U.S. support for Latin America. Biden, López Obrador...
In praise of being late: The upside of spurning the clock
Are you, like me, chronically late? Do you squeeze in "one more thing" before you leave home, only to lose track of time? Do you frequently show up to meetings or gatherings 15 minutes or more after you intended?. Have you been told by your friends and family that you're...
Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar
NPR's Politics Podcast team discusses the Democratic Party's plan to reshuffle its presidential primary calendar. Enacting the plan is easier said than done. Democrats are trying to revamp their presidential primary calendar. President Biden's recommendation to give the No. 1 spot to South Carolina was approved by a Democratic National Committee panel. But the plan faces resistance from Iowa and New Hampshire. NPR's Asma Khalid, Domenico Montanaro and Barbara Sprunt take us through some of the challenges.
The attack on Brazil's Congress was stoked by social media — and by Trump allies
Long before Sunday's shocking attack on Brazil's Congress and other government buildings, warning signs on social media pointed to possible violence by backers of former President Jair Bolsonaro — one of several important parallels with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. The similarities run...
MacKenzie Scott is shaking up philanthropy's traditions. Is that a good thing?
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a series of devastating climate change-fueled events and high food and energy costs, 2022 was a year of significant turmoil. But at least in the philanthropy sector, there may be reason for optimism. On December 14, 2022 billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced...
Suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack near Times Square faces federal charges
NEW YORK — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges after he became determined to wage jihad against the U.S. government, authorities announced Tuesday. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement...
