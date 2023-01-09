Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
22-year-old southern Indiana woman parlays love of animals into running her own business
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- At just 22 years old, Sydney Kidd’s pet grooming business — Waggin’ Wonders — is booming. The Brownstown woman is in the process of purchasing the building she is renting, something that happened just a month ago. "It was honestly a perfect...
Wave 3
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
wdrb.com
Funeral, visitation information announced for Jeremiah Buckner, former Linkin' Bridge member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members will gather to say a final goodbye to one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge this weekend. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on...
wdrb.com
Family of former UofL cheerleader killed in DUI crash nearly 7 years ago frustrated with slow trial process
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash are desperately waiting for closure. It's been nearly seven years since Shanae Moorman died in a crash on the ramp connecting Interstate 64 with the Gene Snyder Freeway in 2016. Bradley Caraway, who was 34 at the time of the crash, was driving the car when it flipped, according to police.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
wdrb.com
Police conducting death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville. More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are...
WISH-TV
2 die in crash on US 31 in southeastern Johnson County
AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Monday night when an SUV going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 hit a delivery truck head-on, the Johnson County sheriff tells News 8. Olivia Irene Humes, 30, of Columbus, and Charles Dell Cobb, 42, of Indianapolis, died...
WLKY.com
2 facing drug charges after woman dies of overdose in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman have been arrested in Washington County on multiple felony charges following a suspected overdose death, according to the Indiana State Police. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both of Henryville, were arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare warns of new, fast-spreading COVID variant in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast. Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
korncountry.com
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year. The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross. According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after 2 teens show up at Louisville hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two teenagers showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old were dropped off at UofL Health-Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Both...
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
LMPD: Juveniles run from stolen vehicle into Catholic school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after juveniles reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle and into a Catholic grade school. LMPD said officers found a stolen vehicle around New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers detained a juvenile that ran from the...
Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
wdrb.com
Washington County man arrested for child molestation charges that spanned over 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years. Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police. Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age...
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 10 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl. Kevin Smyzer Jr., 33, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Indiana State Police stopped his vehicle in March of 2020 for speeding. Police found 10 golf ball sized bags of fentanyl in the...
wdrb.com
Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, car crashes into laundromat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was shot to death over the weekend -- but that's not the only crime scene that unfolded in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood that night. Around the same time as a deadly shooting on Sale Avenue, just after midnight on...
wdrb.com
Move-out deadline extended for residents of Louisville's Yorktown Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned. Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
Comments / 8