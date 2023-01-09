ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

Wave 3

600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Family of former UofL cheerleader killed in DUI crash nearly 7 years ago frustrated with slow trial process

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash are desperately waiting for closure. It's been nearly seven years since Shanae Moorman died in a crash on the ramp connecting Interstate 64 with the Gene Snyder Freeway in 2016. Bradley Caraway, who was 34 at the time of the crash, was driving the car when it flipped, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police conducting death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation centered around a building in Old Louisville. More than a dozen officers have been at the scene at 2nd and Breckinridge streets for several hours, starting Wednesday afternoon. Right now, police aren't saying who or what they are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

2 die in crash on US 31 in southeastern Johnson County

AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Monday night when an SUV going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 hit a delivery truck head-on, the Johnson County sheriff tells News 8. Olivia Irene Humes, 30, of Columbus, and Charles Dell Cobb, 42, of Indianapolis, died...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Juveniles run from stolen vehicle into Catholic school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after juveniles reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle and into a Catholic grade school. LMPD said officers found a stolen vehicle around New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers detained a juvenile that ran from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Move-out deadline extended for residents of Louisville's Yorktown Apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned. Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

