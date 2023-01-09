ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

CB East's Kyle and Natalie Berndt are playing for someone special in 2022-23

By Tom Moore, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

BUCKINGHAM — Postgame tends to be a difficult time for Kyle and Natalie Berndt.

That's when Jon, the Berndts' dad and basketball mentor, would provide feedback about how Kyle and Natalie Berndt had played for their respective teams.

Jon Berndt died Sept. 1, 2021, after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 54.

"(He's) definitely a motivation, for sure," said Kyle Berndt, a senior captain for the Central Bucks East boys. "Every time I step out on the floor, I'm playing for him. It keeps me humble and calm on the court. I just know I have a bigger purpose when I'm out there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJCIg_0k7wodIq00

Natalie Berndt, a freshman on the East girls' team, said she thinks about her dad every time she plays and, like her older brother, is dedicating the 2022-23 season to him.

"I am always playing in honor of him," said Natalie Berndt. "He really helped me become the player I am today."

Jon Berndt regularly took Kyle — and, later Natalie Berndt — to CB East when they were younger to shoot and work on their skills. Jon Berndt also coached Natalie's AAU and Central Bucks Athletic Association teams.

Boys basketball notebook: William Tennent turns it around fast, plus a milestone and tight race

Helping on the court: Ryan Zuckerman gives Pennsbury a big boost after committing to Pitt for baseball

A terrible loss: Council Rock North boys basketball team: 'This season's for (coach Jesse Krasna)'

"Their father was a huge part of our basketball community," said East boys coach Erik Henrysen. "I often think back to Jon peeking into the gym during our practices when Kyle was just in grade school. It got to the point where I would just nod to say it was OK to shoot in the auxiliary gym. Jon loved telling me that you can’t keep a shooter out of the gym."

Kyle and Natalie Berndt can clearly shoot the ball, among other things.

Kyle, a slender 6-foot-4 wing, is averaging 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Suburban One League Colonial Division-leading Patriots (12-1), who are going for a title three-peat. He knocked down four 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 19 points, to go along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists, in last Tuesday's 57-47 victory over Council Rock South. He also had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in the Patriots' 49-41 come-from-behind win against Souderton and contributed 11 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the 86-73 season-opening victory over William Tennent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEKfI_0k7wodIq00

"I can’t remember a time over the last four years that Kyle has ever made an excuse," Henrysen said. "He takes everything in and absorbs responsibility for others. Kyle looks you in the eye and assures you he understands. The more responsibility we give Kyle, the more he comes through for us. … He has developed into an awesome leader."

Natalie Berndt, a 5-8 shooting guard, has already made a significant impact for the 8-2 CB East girls, scoring a game-high 15 points by hitting four 3-pointers in a 41-27 win over Central Bucks South on December 13. She added 17 points on 5 3s to key a 58-52 comeback victory against North Penn. Natalie Berndt is shooting .487 (19 for 39) from 3-point range this season while averaging 7.3 points.

East girls coach Liz Potash said she isn't surprised by what Natalie Berndt has done as a ninth-grader.

"Natalie's been working out with us in the offseason for years now and has been attending our camps and games since she was a little girl (always with her dad)," Potash said. "It's been great to see how she's been able to transition this year."

It's fair to say Jon Berndt has more than a little to do with his children's success.

"I think they both — I can't explain it — just seem to have a passion about them this year," said mom Cyndi Berndt. "They've become more fearless on the court and put it out there (given what they've been through).

"… Even Natalie, it's like a whole other mindset. She is very excited. For Kyle, he feels his dad's presence with him. I think he wants this year to be special."

While Kyle Berndt sometimes tries to "get back to a normal life" and keep his dad in the back of his mind when he's playing, lessons from Jon Berndt are deeply ingrained into Kyle and Natalie Berndt.

For Kyle, the primary lesson is to "do the hard things now so you can do the easier things later."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8Cc5_0k7wodIq00

For Natalie, it's "to always keep working at something you love and to keep grinding even when you get frustrated. 'Grit' was the word he would use a lot."

"It's incredible how strong they've been," Henrysen said.

These days, Cyndi Berndt is the one giving the feedback after games. Since both Kyle and Natalie typically play Tuesday and Friday nights, she's been attending mostly Kyle's games because this is his final year of high school. She was able to see Natalie on Friday night via the Bensalem YouTube channel livestream on her mobile device, watching with headphones at halftime and immediately following Kyle and the CB East boys' tight 60-57 home win over Bensalem.

"She's done a tremendous job," said Kyle Berndt. "She's always there for my sister and I."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pqdle_0k7wodIq00

While he's receiving attention from Division III schools, Kyle Berndt hasn't decided if he'll play basketball in college. If he doesn't, he'll consider Virginia Tech, which is his dad's alma mater. The obituary referred to Jon Berndt, a Hokies season ticket-holder, as "a devoted alumnus." Either way, Kyle plans to major in sports management or sports communication.

Natalie Berndt has plenty of time to decide where she'll play college ball, as well as plenty of 3-pointers to drain between now and then.

"I know Jon is looking down with a smile from ear to ear when Kyle and Natalie play," Henrysen said. "I'm certain that Kyle and Natalie have made dad proud."

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: CB East's Kyle and Natalie Berndt are playing for someone special in 2022-23

