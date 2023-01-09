ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinuba, CA

YourCentralValley.com

2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.  The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Families say teens have no gang affiliation after deadly shooting in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — Family members of the recent deadly shooting in Dinuba say the victims involved had no gang affiliation. On Sunday, January 8, the Dinuba Police Department responded to Dickey Park around 4:30 p.m. regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned that a minor had been...
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following an armed robbery in Madera. The Madera Police Department provided photos of the suspect and they were last seen wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored baseball cap. We've reached out to Madera Police for information regarding the...
MADERA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Husband, wife shot while sleeping in bed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A husband and wife were both shot while sleeping in their bed early Monday morning in southeast Fresno. Fresno Police were called out to the area near Iowa Avenue and Barton Avenue around 4:25 a.m. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Truck crashes into home in Clovis, bursts into flames

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A box truck crashed into a home at Pollasky Avenue and 8th Street in Clovis Wednesday morning. The crash broke a gas line in the home and started a fire. The driver and passenger were both burned and have been transported to CRMC. There was...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 Porterville Police officers possibly exposed to Fentanyl

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Porterville police officers were hospitalized following suspected exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a business on the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regards at a shoplifter. Officers identified the suspect, named as 41-year-old Wesley Dale Long from Bakersfield. He was […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Woman struck, killed by 3 vehicles on Hwy 198

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by three vehicles on westbound State Route 198, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Hanford. On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a traffic collision on Highway 198 westbound east of 13th Avenue in Kings County, involving […]
HANFORD, CA

