IDENTIFIED: Suspect involved in deadly traffic collision in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day. Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around […]
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
Families say teens have no gang affiliation after deadly shooting in Dinuba
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — Family members of the recent deadly shooting in Dinuba say the victims involved had no gang affiliation. On Sunday, January 8, the Dinuba Police Department responded to Dickey Park around 4:30 p.m. regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned that a minor had been...
1 woman, 2 boys arrested in armed robbery in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery that occurred in Fresno in November, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say a search warrant was issued on Tuesday resulting in the arrest of 25-year-old Anastasia Saoyim, who admitted to being a gang member, and the arrest of two […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect arrested in southeast Fresno deadly shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in southeast Fresno last month, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, 24-year-old Arthur Lopez was arrested on Monday after investigators identified him as responsible for the shooting death on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue. […]
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
1 killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, suspect arrested, police say
One person has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following an armed robbery in Madera. The Madera Police Department provided photos of the suspect and they were last seen wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored baseball cap. We've reached out to Madera Police for information regarding the...
Two suspected of arson, need to be identified following massive fire in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects are now on the run after investigators say they set fire to a strip mall early Friday morning in southeast Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, two suspects were caught on camera throwing large rocks at the Blendz Barber Lounge on Jan. 6 around 4:30 a.m.
22-year-old Fresno County man arrested for the brutal murder of his girlfriend
Homicide detectives have arrested 22-year-old Cameron Wright for the brutal murder of his girlfriend.
Suspect’s girlfriend dead in Fresno County homicide, deputies say
RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest following the death of his girlfriend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Monday around 10:00 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a homicide. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue, near […]
2 suspects wanted for starting fire that destroyed several Southeast Fresno businesses
Authorities have released footage of two suspects who sparked a fire that damaged several businesses at a strip mall in Fresno.
2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
Husband, wife shot while sleeping in bed in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A husband and wife were both shot while sleeping in their bed early Monday morning in southeast Fresno. Fresno Police were called out to the area near Iowa Avenue and Barton Avenue around 4:25 a.m. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they...
Truck crashes into home in Clovis, bursts into flames
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A box truck crashed into a home at Pollasky Avenue and 8th Street in Clovis Wednesday morning. The crash broke a gas line in the home and started a fire. The driver and passenger were both burned and have been transported to CRMC. There was...
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
Fresno man found guilty of murdering wife, sentencing set for March
In 2016, Chinnawut Vue stabbed Xia Vang more than 100 times in their northeast Fresno home. He then tried to kill himself by slashing his own throat before his arrest at Hume Lake.
PD: 2 Porterville Police officers possibly exposed to Fentanyl
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Porterville police officers were hospitalized following suspected exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a business on the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regards at a shoplifter. Officers identified the suspect, named as 41-year-old Wesley Dale Long from Bakersfield. He was […]
CHP: Woman struck, killed by 3 vehicles on Hwy 198
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by three vehicles on westbound State Route 198, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Hanford. On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a traffic collision on Highway 198 westbound east of 13th Avenue in Kings County, involving […]
