Hopkinsville Police Investigating Handgun Theft
A gun was reported stolen on Sylvan Terrace in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm handgun was taken sometime between January 5th and Tuesday morning. The gun is valued at $99 and no arrest has been made.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville woman was served a warrant Tuesday morning for third-degree burglary after several items were taken from Walmart. Hopkinsville Police say 55-year-old Barbara Clark along with another unknown female took several items valued at $1,038 from the store. She had previously been warned to not come back to Walmart....
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Hopkinsville business on Mclean Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man showed a gun to employees and threatened them while demanding his vehicle from Superior Paint and Body Center LLC. No one was injured and no arrest has been made.
Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
Elkton traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges
A traffic stop by Elkton police Monday led to the arrest of Todd County man on multiple drug-related charges. Captain Jakop Smith stopped 49-year old Michael Bohonis of Clifty for having expired tags and a computer check showed his license was suspended in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Police say Bohonis was...
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
Hopkinsville Citizens Seeking Options To Save Beloved Depot
Built by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1892, Hopkinsville’s Rail Depot between East 9th and 10th streets last served as a home for the Pennyroyal Arts Council — before an electrical fire forced the organization to relocate. In the four years since passed, the picturesque National Register...
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Commerce Court sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car was turning onto Commerce Court from Eagle Way and pulled into the path of a truck that was on Eagle Way. An...
Hopkinsville Police Investigate Theft From Health And Beauty Store
Several health and beauty items were reportedly stolen from Ulta on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say cologne, perfumes, and makeup valued at $3,041 were taken from the business. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Trial begins in North Kentucky Avenue murder case
Trial got underway Tuesday morning against murder suspect Larayna Manning, the woman accused in the 2020 shooting death of Calvin “Cue” Taylor on North Kentucky Avenue. Proceedings began with opening statements from both the Commonwealth and the defense, starting with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling, who told the jurors that Taylor was found deceased by officers with his hands duct-taped together, and had a gunshot wound to the head.
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
An Oak Grove man was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Sholar says he stopped 30-year-old Troy Latham for a traffic infraction after seeing him stopped in the Concord Baptist Church parking lot just after midnight.
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Defense Changes Again For Streeval Case
With the departure of defense attorney Bill Deatherage and multiple shake-ups in the local and regional public defender’s offices, the trial of Montie Streeval — set for August 10-18 of this year — could be in peril. Charged with the homicide and body disposal of 25-year-old Powderly...
Petitions call for restoration of 130-year-old Hopkinsville L&N Railroad Depot
One woman says when there's something worth protecting in your community, you have to fight for it yourself. She's concerned about the deterioration of a piece of history standing for 130 years.
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’
A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
