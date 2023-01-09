Read full article on original website
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital Following Overnight Shooting in Milford
MILFORD, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot overnight Wednesday in Milford. Police say that an 18-year-old man was shot in his left leg after an unknown rear passenger got out of a car and opened fire in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue. The victim ran from the scene.
WBOC
Suspected Dog Fighting Ring Broken Up
SEAFORD, De. -- On Sunday, January 8th, Delaware State Police responded to a complaint of suspicious activity. DSP, along with the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare, rescued 14 dogs from the 26000 block of Lonesome Road. One of the dogs died from injuries, while the other 13 are being cared...
WBOC
Dog Fighting Arrests in Seaford
Seaford, DE - 5 people are facing felony charges ranging from cruelty or Unnecessarily Kills or Injures to Own, Possess, Keep, or Use of Animal for Fighting and others. State Police Troopers arrested Timothy Whaley, Kevin Land, and Glenn White, all of Salisbury on Saturday. Samuel Foreman of Whaleyville, Maryland and Bryon Briddell of Berlin are also in custody.
WBOC
Wicomico County Fire Ruled Accidental
SALISBURY, Md.- An accidental fire does thousands in damage to a home in Salisbury Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 1 p.m. in the bathroom of a one story, wood frame home at 30905 Johnson Road. The fire was found by a homeowner who had just gotten home form work.
WBOC
Kent County Hopes to Create Museum at Historic Goggin Manor House
KENT COUNTY, Del.- A centuries old piece of history located in Camden could be getting some new life. Federal funding may soon help turn the Goggin Manor House into a museum. The Goggin Manor sits at Brecknock County Park and dates back to the 1700's. It was once home to...
WBOC
DSP Arrests Man on DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft Charges
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested Richard Mullins of Millsboro after he allegedly crashed his car and attempted to steal another one early Wednesday morning. Police say at around 12:19 a.m., troopers responded to John J. Williams Highway east of Dorman Road for a car crash. By the time they arrived, they say Mullins had already left the scene on foot after he struck an unoccupied construction truck that was parked on the shoulder.
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges
KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Monday night in Cheswold. Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a Nissan Altima going southbound on Route 13 near Main Street, with a headlight out around 8:30 p.m. Troopers pulled the car over and smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. The driver, 22-year-old Raekwon Jackson, was arrested and a probable cause search was done.
WBOC
Construction to Begin at the Intersection of US 113 and SR 14
MILFORD, Del.-The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the start of construction of intersection improvements at US 113 and SR 14 (North Front Street) in Milford. Improvements will include the addition/enhancement of the turning lane on westbound SR 14, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and traffic signal equipment upgrades. According to DELDOT,...
WBOC
Barren Creek Road Remains Impassable Nearly 7 Years After Washing Away
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - For almost seven years now, a chunk of Barren Creek Road in Mardela Springs has been missing. It washed away during a storm in July of 2016. But now there is renewed hope something will be done to fix it. David Kenney, who has owned the...
WBOC
Irish Mikes Bar in Dover Draws Attention Following Fight
DOVER, Del.- A downtown Dover bar is under the microscope, once again. City leaders and the police department are mulling the future of Irish Mikes. Dover city council suspended Irish Mikes license in 2021, following multiple public disturbance complaints. Now, the bar is drawing the attention of city council once again, after a fight broke out inside.
WBOC
Gun and Drugs Found After Police Chase in Felton
FELTON, Del. - Three suspects were arrested after fleeing from police. According to the Felton Police Department, on Jan. 7 at 12:02 p.m. an officer tried to stop a car on Route 13 for a traffic violation. Police say the suspect car pulled into the Felton Royal Farms before speeding off.
WBOC
We Hear About The Family Law Help Center, And How This Resource Can Help Wicomico County Residence
Noone wants to find themselves in the midst of a legal struggle. The family law help center in Wicomico County is ready to step up, and we're learning all about this valuable resource today.
WBOC
Cambridge Cemetery Is Getting A New Fence
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Improvements are underway at the Cambridge cemetery on Academy St. The Cambridge Cemetery Project was started by Commissioner Chad Malkus. It's a non-profit organization to beautify the city of Cambridge. And recently the project has gotten some much needed funding to replace the rusted chain link and...
WBOC
Estimated $8 Million to Revitalize Cambridge Historic City Hall
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The historic city hall building in Cambridge is called the crown jewel, and a top priority is to revitalize it. The historic building on Gay St. has been unoccupied since 2008 and city leaders want to be back in the building. But, it's going to take $8 million in renovations to do that.
WBOC
Big Plans Ahead in Berlin
BERLIN, Md. -- Several businesses are expected to call Berlin home within the next couple of months. The towns mayor recently announced new additions to the Worcester County town, including Roadie Joe's and Forgotten 50 Distilling. Forgotten 50 Distilling should be opened by March of this year. Jason Myers, chef...
WBOC
Most Wanted Monday – January 9, 2023
We're making it through the very beginning of 2023, and some of us are already trying to hang onto those new year's resolutions. Some of us, though, should probably resolve to stay out of trouble. Captain Rich Wiersberg from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here with a list of folks who are having difficulty doing just that.
WBOC
New Plans for Nylon Capital Shopping Center Innovation Focused
SEAFORD, Del. -- On Tuesday night, Seaford City Hall was packed with community members as developer Robert Herrera presented future plans for the Nylon Capital Shopping Center to the city council. According to Herrera, he and the other members of 9th Street Development Company plan to transform the shopping center...
WBOC
Gary Delmar Lobdell
Gary Delmar Lobdell, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Genesis Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Salisbury, MD. He was 85. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Brenda Ruth Ward
Brenda Ruth Ward, 78, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, MD. She was the daughter of the late Harry O. and Ruth C. Powers. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Lewes Public Library Announces Health Answers Services
LEWES, Del.-The Lewes Public Library is expanding its health information services to include personalized appointments by phone, email, Zoom, and in-person meetings. According to officials, Health Answers at the Lewes Public Library is a free and confidential service designed to empower people to find the health answers they need on a wide range of topics. Choosing a doctor, understanding medications, making nutrition and exercise choices, gathering information about conditions and illnesses, and seeking mental health support are just some of the many topics that can be addressed.
