3 Head Coach Candidates for the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have fired their 1-year head coach Lovie Smith. This is their second straight year with a one-and-done head coach after David Culley was fired following a 4-13 season. Smith went 3-13-1 in his only year with the team.
JJ Watt Feeds Son Koa Before His Final NFL Game in Sweet Photo from Wife Kealia: 'We Love You'
The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman surprised fans last month when he announced he would retire from the NFL after the final game of the season JJ Watt soaked up special time with his family before taking the field for his final NFL game. On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of husband JJ feeding their 10-week-old son Koa James just hours before the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman played his last game in the NFL, taking on the San Francisco 49ers in California.
Damar Hamlin set 'every alarm off in the ICU' celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
"That was for you 3!" Nyheim Hines tweeted to Damar Hamlin after the Bills game.
Tom Brady reveals 'most important thing' he's considering ahead of retirement decision
Tom Brady is reflecting on the biggest lesson he learned throughout his retirement ordeal last year. During Monday's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast on SiriusXM, Brady — who retired from the NFL early last year only to return 40 days later — expressed how he has sympathy for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose football future remains unclear following Green Bay's season finale on Sunday. "I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future," Brady said.
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut
At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.
Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium 'One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums' During National Championship Broadcast
When you're Pat McAfee you can pretty much get away with anything. That includes trashing the stadium the college football...
Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs.
Denny Hamlin Thinks the College Football Playoff Picked the Wrong Teams
This time of the year is good for NASCAR drivers who get to watch sports with the rest of us. Denny Hamlin had some thoughts on the CFP national championship. Every year, people think that one more adjustment can fix the playoff selection system. Hamlin thinks he has a solution.
NFL Owner Reportedly Skipped Team's Final Game
An NFL owner reportedly no-showed his team's final game of the 2022 regular season. Washington hosted Dallas at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. The Commanders upset the Cowboys, to finish the regular season with a victory. But the team's owner was not in attendance. According to a report, Dan Snyder...
AOL Corp
Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas' stadium
There were familiar sights and sounds Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Before, during and after Kansas City's 31-13 victory, Chiefs fans were out in force at the home of the Raiders. In what has become a tradition when KC is in Las Vegas, "Home of the Chiefs"...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision
Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down.
NFL Head Coaching Changes
Every year there are plenty of coaches fired and hired. Here are the NFL head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. AFC South. Houston Texans. Fired: Lovie Smith. Hired: TBD. Indianapolis Cotls. Fired: Frank Reich. Interim: Jeff Saturday. Hired: TBD.
bodyslam.net
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop
The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
Look: Al Michaels Returning To NBC This Weekend, But With New Partner
One of the headline figures for Saturday's Chargers-Jaguars game won't take the turf. He'll be in the broadcast booth. Tony Dungy is calling the Wild Card matchup. Dungy has limited experience on the call, but a wealthy resume analyzing the game in a broadcast capacity. He'll also have Al ...
Look: NFL World Believes Major Retirement Is Coming
The NFL World is convinced that we've seen the last of one special quarterback. Sunday night, the Packers fell to the Lions in Week 18. Green Bay needed to win to make the playoffs, but ultimately, Detroit got the win. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers was asked by a Lions...
NBC Sports
Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale
J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him.
theScore
Sources: Texans' HC interview requests include 49ers' Ryans, Eagles' Gannon
The Houston Texans have begun the search for their next head coach. Houston has requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, as well as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider.
NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Stadium Rotation Speculation
There's a chance that one specific NFL stadium could slide out of the Super Bowl rotation. Because of how bad SoFi Stadium was with handling the rain on Monday night, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio is speculating that the stadium could be removed from the rotation.
Outsider.com
