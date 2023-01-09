Read full article on original website
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Third-year defenseman headed to his hometown of Laval, Quebec Feb. 5-6 The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Samuel Bolduc has been selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 11
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
BLOG: Richardson Notices Progression in Reichel's Game
The young forward recorded his first three points (1G, 2A) in Sunday's 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames. Following practice on Wednesday, Lukas Reichel discussed his path forward and confidence boost after a standout three-point game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. "I think when, first of all, you have...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in St. Louis. The pair will represent the Wranglers at this year's All-Star Classic in Laval. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 6:04 PM. Flames prospects Matthew Phillips and Dustin Wolf will represent the Calgary Wranglers at...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
