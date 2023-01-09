ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

whdh.com

Neighbors of missing Cohasset woman eager for answers as search continues

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a missing Cohasset woman are eager for answers as the investigation into her disappearance continues. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
COHASSET, MA
Turnto10.com

Tiverton SRO fired after alleged reaction to students' prank

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The father of a Tiverton High School senior said several students decided to decorate the school resource officer’s office at the high school for the holidays. It was supposed to be a joke but the officer didn’t laugh. Students taped balloons, streamers, and...
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage

This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Solve it 7: Missing Gift Cards

(WHDH) — When replacing two gift cards proved harder than they thought, a local family turned to Solve It 7 for help! Brandon Gunnoe has the story. Mimi was walking on sunshine. The Wakefield woman threw herself a party to celebrate turning 50 and being cancer free. “Hearing that...
WAKEFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges

COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
COHASSET, MA

