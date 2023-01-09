Read full article on original website
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
whdh.com
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe, the Cohasset man who is facing a criminal charge in connection with his wife’s disappearance, said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital.
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
whdh.com
Stoughton students protest superintendent’s decision to ban Pride, Black Lives Matter flags
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Stoughton are protesting the superintendent’s decision to ban Pride and Black Lives Matter flags from classrooms. The students piled into a School Committee meeting Tuesday night to show their opposition and say they also plan to walk out of classes Wednesday morning. “I...
whdh.com
Neighbors of missing Cohasset woman eager for answers as search continues
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a missing Cohasset woman are eager for answers as the investigation into her disappearance continues. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
Turnto10.com
Tiverton SRO fired after alleged reaction to students' prank
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The father of a Tiverton High School senior said several students decided to decorate the school resource officer’s office at the high school for the holidays. It was supposed to be a joke but the officer didn’t laugh. Students taped balloons, streamers, and...
whdh.com
Investigators continue searching for clues into the disappearance of Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police continue to search for clues into the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three who was last seen shortly after midnight on New Years Day. Investigators could be seen sorting through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday night to find any sign of 39-year-old Ana Walshe.
GoLocalProv
RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage
This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
whdh.com
Investigators find possible evidence tied to disappearance of Cohasset mother
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have found possible evidence tied to the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading...
Possible evidence found in Mass. woman’s disappearance
Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, say they found possible evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walsh.
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
whdh.com
Solve it 7: Missing Gift Cards
(WHDH) — When replacing two gift cards proved harder than they thought, a local family turned to Solve It 7 for help! Brandon Gunnoe has the story. Mimi was walking on sunshine. The Wakefield woman threw herself a party to celebrate turning 50 and being cancer free. “Hearing that...
ABC6.com
‘Department needs a directional shift’: Seekonk set to terminate police chief’s contract
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk’s town administrator said Tuesday Seekonk police needs a change in leadership, and that the town is in the process of terminating the chief’s contract. “Law enforcement agencies across the country are facing a growing number of challenges; including the struggle to recruit,...
Hilarious Google Reviews of the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
NEW BEDFORD — Winter on the SouthCoast may be cold and dreary, but one of the best parts is the New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge. That's because in the off season — unlike the warmer months — the bridge doesn't open every hour. But because of its advanced age...
Turnto10.com
Judge Caprio's 'Caught in Providence,' called into question by city council
(WJAR) — Providence's new City Council president is looking for more answers about the longtime reality show filmed in a city courtroom, starring Judge Frank Caprio, whose future on the bench now appears uncertain. Caprio wants to stay. The City Council is soon to decide on a new four-year...
Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges
COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
Uprise RI
Woonsocket City officials called out on ‘cruel’ homeless encampment eviction
“There are many things to be proud of in the city,” said Michelle Taylor, Vice President of the Community Care Alliance (CCA). “But the city’s treatment of its most vulnerable citizens is not one of them. Homelessness is not a personal moral failing or a lifestyle choice, but a catastrophic failure of the system…”
whdh.com
Prosecutors: Husband of missing Cohasset woman bought cleaning supplies at Rockland Home Depot
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman was arraigned on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail, after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home and purchases he recently made at a Home Depot in Rockland.
