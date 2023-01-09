Read full article on original website
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
National Treasure: Edge of History Complicates the Nicolas Cage Movies, To Thrilling Results
When rebooting a beloved piece of IP, one must walk a tightrope between recycling old tropes and reframing them for a new audience. While some extensions fail to strike the right balance between old and new (Criminal Minds: Evolution chief among them), others, like AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, succeed by making the subtext of existing projects text, a decision that expands the world of the show while remaining true to its characters.
All Creatures Great and Small Blends Its Feel-Good Charm With a New Heaviness
The beauty of All Creatures Great and Small is that we know everything will turn out alright in the end. A pregnant cow will give birth to a healthy calf after James (Nicholas Ralph) successfully employs a new surgical technique. Siegfried (Samuel West) and his brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) will disagree over a course of treatment, only to begrudgingly find a compromise. No matter what, all the men will realize that housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) is right, regardless of the context. Up and down the Yorkshire Dales they go, healing sick animals and getting into a few low-stakes familial disputes along the way.
Sarah Booth Reveals the Secrets of Three Pines’ Goofy Cop
If you’re watching Three Pines, then Sarah Booth is going to make you laugh. She stars in Prime Video’s hit crime series as Yvette Nichol, an eager but naive new police officer who wants to impress Gamache (Alfred Molina), a veteran detective solving murders in a quirky Canadian town. Despite her good intentions, she usually does the exact wrong thing, which makes her a welcome source of comic relief in a show that tackles some very heavy subjects.
Moment Horse Realizes His Best Buddy Is Waiting for Him Is Full of Joy
We will never not be amazed by animals' abilities to recognize their favorite humans. And we will never not love watching the videos of their faces when they do see their human. It just warms our hearts. And that's no different for TikTok user @rudniktheroan. This beautiful horse named Rudnik...
Sweet Husky Who's Been at Rescue for Over 400 Days Is Breaking Hearts
Rebel might have a chaotic name, but he seems like the sweetest boy! One of his human friends at the @husky_house rescue of Matawan, New Jersey posted a video of his loving antics, and TikTok is loving him already. Somehow, though, this gorgeous Husky has been in the shelter for 405 days!
Chihuahua Refuses to Go to Bed Unless Everyone Says Goodnight: 'Icon'
The viral TikTok video has been watched more than 18 million times, with one user writing: "Main character energy."
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
This dog joined his 3-year old human sibling in a time out and it’s taking over the internet by storm
Here we are with yet another viral story of a dog and their owner…only this time the ‘owner’ in this particular story is a super tiny little three-year old boy who was put in a time out and super unhappy about that. Lucky for him, his furry friend decided to join him!
Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless
There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
Baby in Hysterics After Learning How To Play With Cats in Adorable Video
The owner of the cats told Newsweek that learning to play from a distance really helped their 8-month-old daughter bond with her feline friends.
Cat's Unusual Favorite Sleeping Spot Is Downright Comical
Pets are downright entertaining, but it takes a true champ to keep the laughs coming even while they're asleep. Clearly, though, Kream the calico cat has this talent in the bag. She went viral on TikTok for her odd, in-the-way sleeping spot, though we have a feeling she doesn't care one bit!
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
Funny Cat Feeds Bernese Mountain Puppies Treats in Irresistible Video
If you have multiple pets, you are always thankful for any help you can get in their care. Between feeding, walking, and cleaning up after them, it seems there is always something that has to be done. That's why TikTok account holder @Kirstiemerson probably isn't too mad at her cat, because he's helping to take care of these adorable Bernese Mountain Dog puppies!
Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless
Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
We know we can't be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn't sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren't the only ones.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Tiny Pomeranian's Meeting with Huge Mastiff Puppy Is Way Too Funny
A video of a tiny Pomeranian being far too excited to meet a Mastiff at a pet supply store is going viral with over 1.1 million views on TikTok. The video, posted by TikTok account holder @Mastiffboyduo, also makes some important points about how people expect big dogs to behave versus little dogs.
Heartbreaking clip shows dog being abandoned by its owner
Heartbreaking footage of a 13-year-old golden retriever left abandoned by his owner has been shared online. In the clip, a woman can be seen pulling up in her car on the roadside before opening the rear passenger door. Watch as the pooch hops out and the woman closes the door behind him:
Dog's Stunned Reaction to Her New Back Yard Is So Wholesome
If there is one thing all dog owners want to give their fur babies it's their very own backyard. Of course, that's not always possible. Some dog owners may live in apartments or condos so they don't have a private backyard, but it's always the goal.
