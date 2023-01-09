MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Public School district cut the ribbon on a new multi-use arena approved by Muskogee taxpayers just a few years ago. The district says the arena includes several big additions to the district like new football and basketball locker rooms and training facilities, offices, and even a district merchandise store. The arena will serve as a venue for games, school/community events and the district says it will be able to host regional competitions and tournaments.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO