RSU's nursing program adds spring cohort
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University announced its nursing program is growing at such a rate that the school added a spring class to the program. A new class of RSU nursing students will begin classes for the spring 2023 semester. “For most of the (nursing) program’s history,...
Woolaroc Museum offers Rogers State University students, employees free admission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is now welcoming Rogers State University students and employees free of charge. The initiative is courtesy of a partnership between the university and the historic museum. Recently, RSU assistant professor and faculty advisor Dr. David Bath went with several...
'It just feels amazing', Ribbon cut for Muskogee Public Schools multi-use arena
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Public School district cut the ribbon on a new multi-use arena approved by Muskogee taxpayers just a few years ago. The district says the arena includes several big additions to the district like new football and basketball locker rooms and training facilities, offices, and even a district merchandise store. The arena will serve as a venue for games, school/community events and the district says it will be able to host regional competitions and tournaments.
More than 800 gymnasts to attend Aim High Academy's 10th Annual Dream Meet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Aim High Academy, a Tulsa nonprofit organization, is hosting its 10th Annual Dream Meet from Friday, Jan. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 15. Over 800 gymnasts from three states will compete this weekend. The event honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Cherokee Nation hospital earns Primary Stroke Center certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital earned a Primary Stroke Center certification this week. The certification means the tribe has the health staff and resources dedicated to the prevention and treatment of strokes. The Hastings Hospital is the first tribally-operated hospital accredited by Det Norske...
28th Annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament raises funds for Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, the Tulsa Disc Sports Association hosted its 28th Annual Ice Bowl at Chandler Park with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma as the beneficiary. Since 2011, this friendly competition has ranked top 10 among cities in the world that participate. The Ice Bowl's...
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
Tulsa city councilor wants change in cannabis policy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa city councilor wants the city to treat cannabis like a normal prescription medication. Right now, depending on your job, you could be fired if you test positive for it. Since 2019, two firefighters have been fired for testing positive for medical cannabis. Councilor...
Tulsa set to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a weekend of celebrations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will march through the city for the 44th year on Monday. In celebration of the holiday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society has events planned each day this weekend. “Tulsa, believe it or not, has...
Study highlights hazards of elderly marijuana use
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marijuana use by the elderly is on the rise, and a new study suggests it’s also a growing danger. Johnathan Thompson, a manager at Tulsa dispensary Green Cross Meds, sees more elderly customers than one might think. “I’d say about 60% of our customers...
Broken Arrow police officer's caring response helps motivate teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow police officer's kind response has inspired a teenage girl to pursue a career in criminal justice. Isabel Zunun was out with some friends past curfew in a residential area breaking plates as part of a TikTok challenge. That's when Isabel met BAPD...
Salvation Army to bring Tim Tebow to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Salvation Army plans to bring newly honored College Football Hall of Famer, Tim Tebow, to the 30th Annual William Booth Society Gala as a guest speaker. To attend the gala, individual tickets and sponsorship levels are available for purchase at SalArmyTulsa.org. With every ticket...
Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
City of Claremore prepares for penny sales tax vote
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore is preparing for a vote on a penny sales tax measure in its next regular general election on April 4. City Manager John Feary plans to host a series of public meetings in February and March to answer questions about the measure.
Tulsans walk, pray together to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans walked and sang in peace through downtown Sunday. The crowd made the six-block journey from 7th and Cincinnati to Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Organizers say the time it takes to walk gives everyone time to reflect on the principles that Dr. Martin Luther King,...
M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
Citizen K9 steps in to help Tulsa County deputies find wanted woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office got help from a furry friend Thursday night. While responding to a 911 hang-up call, deputies came into contact with a 44-year-old woman named Rosetta Almy. Deputies learned that Almy had warrants for her arrest out of Rogers County. Almy...
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Violent crime is new normal at Parkview Terrace Apartments
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Parkview Terrace Apartments witnessed two shootings in three days. It was part of a pattern of violence that has gone on for so long that some residents have simply accepted it. NewsChannel 8 covered six violent crimes at the apartment complex since December...
