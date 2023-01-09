ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

RSU's nursing program adds spring cohort

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers State University announced its nursing program is growing at such a rate that the school added a spring class to the program. A new class of RSU nursing students will begin classes for the spring 2023 semester. “For most of the (nursing) program’s history,...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

'It just feels amazing', Ribbon cut for Muskogee Public Schools multi-use arena

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Public School district cut the ribbon on a new multi-use arena approved by Muskogee taxpayers just a few years ago. The district says the arena includes several big additions to the district like new football and basketball locker rooms and training facilities, offices, and even a district merchandise store. The arena will serve as a venue for games, school/community events and the district says it will be able to host regional competitions and tournaments.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation hospital earns Primary Stroke Center certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital earned a Primary Stroke Center certification this week. The certification means the tribe has the health staff and resources dedicated to the prevention and treatment of strokes. The Hastings Hospital is the first tribally-operated hospital accredited by Det Norske...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa city councilor wants change in cannabis policy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa city councilor wants the city to treat cannabis like a normal prescription medication. Right now, depending on your job, you could be fired if you test positive for it. Since 2019, two firefighters have been fired for testing positive for medical cannabis. Councilor...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Study highlights hazards of elderly marijuana use

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marijuana use by the elderly is on the rise, and a new study suggests it’s also a growing danger. Johnathan Thompson, a manager at Tulsa dispensary Green Cross Meds, sees more elderly customers than one might think. “I’d say about 60% of our customers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Salvation Army to bring Tim Tebow to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Salvation Army plans to bring newly honored College Football Hall of Famer, Tim Tebow, to the 30th Annual William Booth Society Gala as a guest speaker. To attend the gala, individual tickets and sponsorship levels are available for purchase at SalArmyTulsa.org. With every ticket...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Claremore prepares for penny sales tax vote

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore is preparing for a vote on a penny sales tax measure in its next regular general election on April 4. City Manager John Feary plans to host a series of public meetings in February and March to answer questions about the measure.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Tulsans walk, pray together to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans walked and sang in peace through downtown Sunday. The crowd made the six-block journey from 7th and Cincinnati to Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Organizers say the time it takes to walk gives everyone time to reflect on the principles that Dr. Martin Luther King,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Violent crime is new normal at Parkview Terrace Apartments

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Parkview Terrace Apartments witnessed two shootings in three days. It was part of a pattern of violence that has gone on for so long that some residents have simply accepted it. NewsChannel 8 covered six violent crimes at the apartment complex since December...
TULSA, OK

