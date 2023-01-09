ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

National Board of Review gala honors best movies, actors of 2022

By Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlZl8_0k7wnVE700

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s the New York City version of the Academy Awards, but unlike other movie awards galas, there were no nominees, only winners in each of the National Board of Review categories.

Colin Farrell won best actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“Loneliness, community, the need for solitude and the need to be part of a friendship,” Farrell said when describing themes of the film.

Michelle Yeoh won best actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I believe this is a watershed moment,” Yeoh told PIX11 News. “Let’s break that g——-d glass and shatter it to bits.”

Steven Spielberg won best director for “The Fabelmans.”

The creative team of “Top Gun: Maverick” was also honored for bringing people back into movie theaters for the blockbuster film

“There’s nothing better that having someone say they saw it five times,” Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinsk said. “It’s that they saw it with their dad, or their grandpa or their grandkids.”

Janelle Monáe won best supporting actress for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“There are so many magnificent performances this season. For the National Board of Review to have me here is no small thing,” Monáe said.

Danielle Deadwyler won breakthrough performance for “Till;” Deadwyler played Emmett Till’s mother, exposing the racism behind her son’s murder.

“For this to be finally breathing and breathing as brilliantly as it is, that is joy,” Deadwyler said.

Yeoh’s win was the biggest moment of the night for many.

“I am the first Asian actress in 45 years of the National Board of Review to receive this award,” Yeoh told PIX11 News. “So it means the world to me and it means so much more to people who look like me.”

Now that the National Board of Review gala is history, it’s on to see who wins the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice and, ultimately, the Academy Awards.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Walmart pulls controversial ‘KKK’ boots off its website

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Walmart has pulled a product called “KKK” boots from its website after a complaint from a civil rights group on Monday, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations. CAIR asked the retail giant to drop the “poorly named” $50 boots after receiving an email about the controversial footwear, the group said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list

The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
Deadline

Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell & Martin McDonagh And Joseph Kosinski Highlight NBR Gala

Every film is personal, said Steven Spielberg, “but The Fabelmans was like moving back in with my parents and my sisters. I would walk into the house that [production designer] Rick Carter designed, exactly the spitting image of the house I grew up in in Phoenix, Arizona. Everything in my bedroom from those years wound up on the set. They say you can’t go home again. That’s wrong, I went home every single day.” “My whole career, my job as I have seen it, is to be the accompanist and conductor to whomever and whatever should be the center of your...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television

LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress

With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
PIX11

Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well.  Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NYLON

The SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: The Complete List

There are some cycles in life we can always depend: The cycles of the moon, the cycles of trends, and the cycles of awards season, which we have officially entered. The Golden Globes were held last night; the Grammys announced that Trevor Noah will host; and today, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees were nominated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Brooklyn Monday night, police said. Authorities found Reginald Thawney, 50, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., police said. Thawney was taken to the hospital, where he died. No other […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal rock attack on Queens grandma

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) – A man who fatally struck a 61-year-old grandmother in the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Elisaul Perez, 33, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Queens resident GuiYing […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Sighting of missing deaf woman moves search to Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. “It’s 17 days today,” Genevieve Primus, the sister of 46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus, who goes by Denise, said Monday. “She must be delusional by now. No food, no water. Last night […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ETOnline.com

Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy