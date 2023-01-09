National Board of Review gala honors best movies, actors of 2022

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s the New York City version of the Academy Awards, but unlike other movie awards galas, there were no nominees, only winners in each of the National Board of Review categories.

Colin Farrell won best actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“Loneliness, community, the need for solitude and the need to be part of a friendship,” Farrell said when describing themes of the film.

Michelle Yeoh won best actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I believe this is a watershed moment,” Yeoh told PIX11 News. “Let’s break that g——-d glass and shatter it to bits.”

Steven Spielberg won best director for “The Fabelmans.”

The creative team of “Top Gun: Maverick” was also honored for bringing people back into movie theaters for the blockbuster film

“There’s nothing better that having someone say they saw it five times,” Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinsk said. “It’s that they saw it with their dad, or their grandpa or their grandkids.”

Janelle Monáe won best supporting actress for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“There are so many magnificent performances this season. For the National Board of Review to have me here is no small thing,” Monáe said.

Danielle Deadwyler won breakthrough performance for “Till;” Deadwyler played Emmett Till’s mother, exposing the racism behind her son’s murder.

“For this to be finally breathing and breathing as brilliantly as it is, that is joy,” Deadwyler said.

Yeoh’s win was the biggest moment of the night for many.

“I am the first Asian actress in 45 years of the National Board of Review to receive this award,” Yeoh told PIX11 News. “So it means the world to me and it means so much more to people who look like me.”

Now that the National Board of Review gala is history, it’s on to see who wins the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice and, ultimately, the Academy Awards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.