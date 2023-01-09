ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

New Lexington youth ensemble looks to bring unity through song

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we prepare to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a group of singers will be in Lexington to raise up their voices for the civil rights icon. That group has inspired one Lexington man to create something similar for youth here, using the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. college hosting workshop on teaching Black history

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College is hosting a workshop for educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “We have Black Americans across this country who have done incredible things,” said Chaka Cummings, the executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky. “We also have Black Kentuckians who have done incredible things.”
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

Why self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing domestic violence. Self-defense classes have started at the YMCA on Beaumont...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Late Week Storm System. WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve. WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve. Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?. Updated: 18 hours ago. Good Question: Why is the price of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Hill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
KENTUCKY STATE
wbontv.com

Neogen brings new facility and jobs to Mount Sterling area

Some very positive economic news for Montgomery County, as Neogen Corporation, an animal and food safety product manufacturer, has opened its new facility in Montgomery County. The opening a result of a nearly $10 million investment that’s expected to create around 80 full-time jobs for the area. Neogen has...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond

One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
RICHMOND, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Fayette County Public Schools introduces families to innovative programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Families, students and educators around Lexington are coming together for Fayette County Public Schools Student Options and Opportunities Pathways event. FCPS shared with students and parents some of their advanced academic programs and opportunities at the innovative program’s showcase. The showcase gives the community a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls. In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes. Director Jonelle Patton pointed to staffing shortages as part of the issue. At the time,...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy