WKYT 27
Beshear urges vaccinations as new COVID variant spreads across the country
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have had COVID in the past few weeks, chances are, you’ve experienced the newest sub-variant. The World Health Organization says XBB1.5 is the most transmissible form of Omicron to date. It is making up more than a quarter of cases in the U.S.
WKYT 27
New Lexington youth ensemble looks to bring unity through song
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we prepare to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a group of singers will be in Lexington to raise up their voices for the civil rights icon. That group has inspired one Lexington man to create something similar for youth here, using the...
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
WKYT 27
Ky. college hosting workshop on teaching Black history
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College is hosting a workshop for educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “We have Black Americans across this country who have done incredible things,” said Chaka Cummings, the executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky. “We also have Black Kentuckians who have done incredible things.”
WKYT 27
UK’s First Male Dance Team Member is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Dance Team heads to Nationals this weekend, and they have a different edge to them this year. That’s because for the first time in program history, they have a male on the squad. Jojo Edmonds, a Douglass alum, says dance has been his life...
fox56news.com
Why self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing domestic violence. Self-defense classes have started at the YMCA on Beaumont...
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Late Week Storm System. WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve. WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve. Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?. Updated: 18 hours ago. Good Question: Why is the price of...
Wave 3
‘I’m raising a survivor’: Father shares how daughter blew whistle on alleged child molestation case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day after exposing charges filed against a Clark County man for alleged child molestation, the father of one of the victims is sharing how his daughter exposed the wrongdoings. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told WAVE News his daughter texted him one night...
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Hill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
WKYT 27
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
wbontv.com
Neogen brings new facility and jobs to Mount Sterling area
Some very positive economic news for Montgomery County, as Neogen Corporation, an animal and food safety product manufacturer, has opened its new facility in Montgomery County. The opening a result of a nearly $10 million investment that’s expected to create around 80 full-time jobs for the area. Neogen has...
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
WKYT 27
Dogs rescued from hoarding situation now in the care of Lexington Humane Society
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Tennessee are now in the care of the Lexington Humane Society and will soon be in need of forever homes. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Fayette County Public Schools introduces families to innovative programs
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Families, students and educators around Lexington are coming together for Fayette County Public Schools Student Options and Opportunities Pathways event. FCPS shared with students and parents some of their advanced academic programs and opportunities at the innovative program’s showcase. The showcase gives the community a...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls. In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes. Director Jonelle Patton pointed to staffing shortages as part of the issue. At the time,...
fox56news.com
Smart Point employee stops break-in at Industry Road store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A team of thieves wasn’t expecting company when they busted into a storefront on Industry Road on Dec. 22. They walked away from the crime with nothing. The store though has their faces on camera. Volodymyr Kovtsun said it’s tough finding skilled technicians...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
