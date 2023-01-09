Man critically injured in shooting at park in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was left critically injured after a shooting at a park in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
The St. Petersburg Police Department was called to Fossil Park at around 8:15 p.m.Woman, child rushed to the hospital after shooting in Clearwater
Police said the victim was a 36-year-old man. He was reportedly involved in an altercation near the basketball courts when shots rang out. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Officers are looking for a group of men who left the park in a white car and may have information on what happened.
St. Pete police said their investigation is in its early stages, and no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
If you have information on the shooting, call the SPPD at 727-893-7780.
