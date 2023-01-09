ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Man critically injured in shooting at park in St. Petersburg

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJJ0l_0k7wnGES00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was left critically injured after a shooting at a park in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department was called to Fossil Park at around 8:15 p.m.

Woman, child rushed to the hospital after shooting in Clearwater

Police said the victim was a 36-year-old man. He was reportedly involved in an altercation near the basketball courts when shots rang out. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers are looking for a group of men who left the park in a white car and may have information on what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQ5GP_0k7wnGES00
(Photo provided by St. Petersburg police)

St. Pete police said their investigation is in its early stages, and no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

If you have information on the shooting, call the SPPD at 727-893-7780.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Ybor City residents fighting controversial proposed parking lot

You might almost miss the parking lot if you weren't looking for it. 1916 and 1918 East Fifth Avenue in Ybor City appear to just be an empty grass lot in between a few single family homes. But the 50 feet by 95 feet slice of land is one of the most hotly contested in the city.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

131K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy