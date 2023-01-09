Latest Fantasy News: This realistic Ciri cosplay is making waves in ‘The Witcher’ fandom as ‘The Last of Us’ showrunners tease plans for season two

Read full article on original website
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
epicstream.com
Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show
Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans have the perfect cosmic candidate for Green Lantern, but the rights might be an issue
There aren’t many creative ideas that can book you a meeting with Satan at their mere utterance; among their limited numbers is the entirety of The Emoji Movie, the sudden death at the end of Titans‘ second season, and the Green Lantern film deciding to launch its final product with its vomit-inducing CGI.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes
Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
‘Cheers’: Sam Malone Always Cuts Lemons for 1 Reason
Sam Malone (Ted Danson) had a subtle behavior for 11 seasons of 'Cheers'. Writer Ken Levine explained how they came up with Sam's habit of cutting lemons all day.
Popculture
Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot
Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated action movie that bombed under 2 different names scraps for survival on streaming
International action stars generally have patchy track records when it comes to cracking Hollywood, and it sums up Jet Li’s Stateside adventures in microcosm that his best-reviewed feature outside of his native shores is the divisive Mulan remake. In terms of leading roles, though, 2005’s Unleashed remains at the head of the pack.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
Boy Meets World's Mr. Turner Actor Reveals The Surprising Role He Could've Played And Why He Left The Show After Season 4
Mr. Turner actor Anthony Tyler Quinn revealed the surprising role he could've played on Boy Meets World before spilling why he left the show after the fourth season.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten thriller that left audiences with déjà vu deals with accusations of war crimes on Disney Plus
In 1997, Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd teamed up for a gritty thriller that fared unremarkably with critics and at the box office, and most of us thought that would be the end of that. Fast forward five years, though, and High Crimes saw the dynamic duo repeating history with remarkably similar results.
wegotthiscovered.com
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans collectively hallucinating Dwayne Johnson’s role in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Was The Rock in Avatar 2? Despite what IMDB might tell them, many fans of the Black Adam star, as well as many of the millions that have flocked to see the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water are convinced they spotted Dwayne Johnson in the background of the new installment of the sci-fi franchise. Even though they really haven’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk lambasts ‘tragic’ Jimmy Fallon for making fun of his son’s name
Elon Musk is none too happy with late-night host Jimmy Fallon for mocking his son’s name in a stand-up routine, calling it “tragic”. The late-night circuit is one of those strange television mainstays. Despite the sense nobody actually watches them live, they continue to do business for their networks thanks to social media. If your YouTube recommendations aren’t just an assortment of the two big Jimmy’s (Kimmel and Fallon) there must be something wrong with your feed.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 3rd entry in a tedious saga that boasts Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista as alumni slices it up on streaming
The bad blood between Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson intensified after the Guardians of the Galaxy star fired another shot in the direction of his former WWE rival, which was just the latest in a long line of digs dating back years. It’s obvious that they’re never going to star in the same movie, but the inexplicably lengthy Scorpion King saga does at least give them a shared franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A $135 million blockbuster bomb unloved by the people who made it wins points for its weirdness
For a while, the promise of a new Michael Mann crime thriller was virtually a guarantee of cinematic greatness, but the shine came off the filmmaker’s reputation somewhat when both Miami Vice and Blackhat bombed thunderously at the box office. The former took its name, open-collared shirts, and sweeping...
