ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Fantasy News: This realistic Ciri cosplay is making waves in ‘The Witcher’ fandom as ‘The Last of Us’ showrunners tease plans for season two

By Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season

Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
epicstream.com

Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show

Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes

Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
KANSAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters

The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
Popculture

Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot

Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era

James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans collectively hallucinating Dwayne Johnson’s role in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Was The Rock in Avatar 2? Despite what IMDB might tell them, many fans of the Black Adam star, as well as many of the millions that have flocked to see the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water are convinced they spotted Dwayne Johnson in the background of the new installment of the sci-fi franchise. Even though they really haven’t.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk lambasts ‘tragic’ Jimmy Fallon for making fun of his son’s name

Elon Musk is none too happy with late-night host Jimmy Fallon for mocking his son’s name in a stand-up routine, calling it “tragic”. The late-night circuit is one of those strange television mainstays. Despite the sense nobody actually watches them live, they continue to do business for their networks thanks to social media. If your YouTube recommendations aren’t just an assortment of the two big Jimmy’s (Kimmel and Fallon) there must be something wrong with your feed.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 3rd entry in a tedious saga that boasts Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista as alumni slices it up on streaming

The bad blood between Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson intensified after the Guardians of the Galaxy star fired another shot in the direction of his former WWE rival, which was just the latest in a long line of digs dating back years. It’s obvious that they’re never going to star in the same movie, but the inexplicably lengthy Scorpion King saga does at least give them a shared franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy