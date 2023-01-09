ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow has swag-filled response to question about Bengals' Super Bowl window

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVt7E_0k7wn14o00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

After leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl last season, quarterback Joe Burrow has the team back in the postseason, ready to defend its AFC crown.

After back-to-back playoff berths only three seasons into his NFL career, reporters questioned Burrow about the length of the Bengals' Super Bowl window. Burrow's response was oozing with swag.

"The window is my whole career," Burrow said. "And everybody that we have in that locker room, all the coaches that we have - things are going to change year to year - but our window is always open."

Burrow has an awful lot of confidence, and why wouldn't he? This season, he helped the Bengals finish with the third-best record in the AFC (12-4) and a second straight division title.

The 26-year-old ranked second in the NFL in touchdown passes with 34, ending the year behind only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (41). He also finished third in yards per game (284), fifth in total passing yards (4,475), and sixth in the NFL in passer rating (102.3).

Burrow has been a leader during a tough week for the Bengals following safety Damar Hamlin's terrifying cardiac incident last Monday night. He and the rest of the Bengals' captains helped solidify the decision not to continue the game in light of the circumstances.

Defensive tackle D.J. Readers applauded Burrow's actions in the wake of a terrible situation to NFL.com's Nick Shook.

"[Burrow] especially did a great job of, you know, leading a charge for us, going over there and talking to their captains and just as a team, coming up and just telling each other we loved each other," Reader said. "It's such a macho sport and things like that, you don't say it to your brother as often as you should."

Burrow and the Bengals will host the division-rival Baltimore Ravens next week in the AFC wild-card round.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt becomes latest star to comment on NFL's random drug tests

Watt had one of his best games of the season during the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, finishing with season highs in solo tackles (four), tackles for loss (three), quarterback hits (three), and sacks (3.0) while recording his first forced fumble of the campaign as well. Watt played a season-high 84% of the defensive snaps and it was perhaps his best performance statistically since he joined Arizona ahead of the 2021 season.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'

Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category

The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Patriots Coach

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly looking to poach one of the league's up-and-coming coaching stars from New England. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter: "The [Browns], who relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties, requested permission today to interview Patriots' inside LB coach Jerod Mayo for their defensive coordinator job, per source."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story

A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy