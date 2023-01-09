Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
Daily Orange
Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford enters transfer portal
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the program. Alford is the fourth SU wideout to enter the transfer portal, following Dom Foster, Anthony Queeley and Courtney Jackson.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s 82-72 win: Success from deep, Maliq Brown shines
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Virginia Tech lost four-straight games heading into Wednesday night, but the losses had all been by single digits. The Orange took hold of the game early, though Virginia Tech showed why it has stayed close against opponents, going on a 10-0 run to get back within 12 in the second half. But it wouldn’t be enough, as SU continued to build on its lead off turnovers from Virginia Tech, leading to a double-digit loss against the Orange.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split if SU can hand Virginia Tech its 5th-straight loss
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse was close, but couldn’t close out on the road against No. 11 Virginia, falling to 10-6 and dropping its second Atlantic Coast Conference game in the last four opportunities. Though the Orange have had bright spots — a stellar freshman campaign from Judah Mintz — troubling defense and poor play from the forwards, especially when Jesse Edwards isn’t playing at his double-double pace, have hindered SU.
Daily Orange
5 Syracuse players earn USA Lacrosse Preseason All-American honors
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. USA Lacrosse named five Syracuse players on their Preseason All-American teams. Meaghan Tyrrell received first-team honors, Kate Mashewske was named to the second team and Megan Carney, Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward were honorable mentions. The Orange have the fourth-most preseason All-Americans, with North Carolina, Maryland, and Boston College ahead of them.
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: Everything to know about 11-5 Virginia Tech
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse returns home after a two-game road trip to host Virginia Tech, which has lost four in a row after an impressive 11-1 start to the season. The Orange have won seven of their last nine games, though couldn’t complete a 23-point comeback at Virginia on Saturday, falling by a score of 73-66.
Daily Orange
Syracuse uses 2nd-half run to pull away from Virginia Tech, win 82-72
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. For Syracuse, Wednesday night was an opportunity. An opportunity to bounce back from a loss to Virginia, yes, but also an opportunity to pick up its best win of the season and boost a lagging NCAA Tournament resume.
Daily Orange
Maliq Brown posts 1st career double-double in 10-point win over Virginia Tech
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Jesse Edwards bolted into the lane, elevating as an offering from Judah Mintz soared above the right side of the basket. This was a common play for SU, a simple transition alley-oop that had worked countless times this season and once earlier in the first half of Wednesday’s contest. But instead of falling through the net, the ball rattled off the opposite side as Edwards let go of the rim.
Daily Orange
After first game in over a month, Syracuse loses to No. 5 Colgate 3-2
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Allyson Simpson started the Colgate transition, moving the puck into the neutral zone. Simpson swung the puck to Kassy Betinol on her right, continuing her run into Syracuse’s zone. The senior defenseman didn’t stop, receiving the puck on a give-and-go. The pass was slightly behind Simpson, who controlled it before firing a shot on net, beating Arielle DeSmet at the far post. Simpson’s second goal of the season opened up the scoring for the Raiders.
Comments / 0