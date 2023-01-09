Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Virginia Tech lost four-straight games heading into Wednesday night, but the losses had all been by single digits. The Orange took hold of the game early, though Virginia Tech showed why it has stayed close against opponents, going on a 10-0 run to get back within 12 in the second half. But it wouldn’t be enough, as SU continued to build on its lead off turnovers from Virginia Tech, leading to a double-digit loss against the Orange.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO