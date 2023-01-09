ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Trauma Intervention Program coming to Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A non-profit organization dedicated to helping community members affected by tragedy is establishing a chapter in Lane County, according to Lane County Government officials. Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. is a national non-profit organization that Lane County says is working with local public safety officials to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday

YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
YACHATS, OR
kezi.com

Bags of Love keeps the holidays going by donating supplies to kids

EUGENE, Ore. – There’s nothing wrong with stretching out the holiday giving, and a local non-profit is incredibly grateful for the gifts it received Monday. Lots of gifts came from Santa’s Little Helpers to Bags of Love in Eugene on January 9. Bags of Love is a non-profit organization that helps kids in crisis who have been removed from homes due to abuse, neglect, poverty, or another reason. Each child is given a bag full of clothes, hygiene products, toys, and a blanket. Organizers like Bags of Love’s outgoing executive director Becky Stenzel said this year donations were needed more than ever.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lottery for Community Garden plots in Eugene now open

EUGENE, Ore. -- The lottery for new gardeners in Eugene’s Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program is now open for residents who want to grow their own fruits and veggies in one of Eugene’s community gardens. According to Eugene officials, the city’s six gardens hosted 402 gardeners...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret

Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family

UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
ELMIRA, OR
kezi.com

Lane County parks to see habitat, trail improvement work

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Several parks in Lane County will soon see a host of improvement projects thanks to a partnership with the National Civilian Conservation Corps, the Lane County Government announced Tuesday. Lane County officials say a partnership grant with the NCCC has been awarded to Lane County Parks,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
wholecommunity.news

The alleys of Jefferson Westside

Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain

Oregon State Hospital largely passed its latest federal inspection but fell short of requirements for cleanliness, food storage and safety and following up on patient grievances, inspectors said in a report.  The 39-page December report, which the Capital Chronicle obtained in a records request, was part of a follow-up to serious violations found earlier in […] The post Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Woman Reportedly Shot By Parolee Sues Oregon Youth Authority For Carelessness

Woman Reportedly Shot: A lady who was reportedly shot by a juvenile on parole has filed a lawsuit against the state’s juvenile detention system. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, claims that in July 2020, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, was given parole by the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its workers, despite Trujillo-Torres’ history of aggressive and disruptive behavior both in detention and outside of it.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim

A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
MARION COUNTY, OR
wholecommunity.news

Eugene City Council picks up right where it left off: Divided and angry

The Eugene City Council picks up right where it left off in 2022, with a bitterly divided council and allegations of racist and repugnant behavior by a councilor. The Eugene City Council parted for the holidays last year with these words:. [00:00:06] Council President Greg Evans: Don’t call my friends...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash

EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NOON HOUR CRASH AT WEST HARVARD AVENUE INTERSECTION

Roseburg Police dealt with a noon hour crash on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street. During their investigation, officers learned that a woman drove through a red light and her SUV crashed into the side of a second SUV. The other driver had a green light as she went left onto Harvard from Umpqua.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Construction begins on Cottage Grove connector bridge

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- ODOT has begun work on repairing the east Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between Highway 99 and Interstate 5. ODOT officials said workers will be making several improvements to the bridge including repairing the concrete bridge deck, building ADA-compliant access ramps at each corner of the bridge, repairing and strengthening bridge abutments where the bridge meets the road, and installing new guard rails. ODOT said to expect to see flaggers on north Lane Street and north Douglas Avenue under the bridge to help direct traffic. Other delays and detours will be necessary to perform the work as the project progresses, ODOT said.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy