kezi.com
Trauma Intervention Program coming to Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A non-profit organization dedicated to helping community members affected by tragedy is establishing a chapter in Lane County, according to Lane County Government officials. Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. is a national non-profit organization that Lane County says is working with local public safety officials to...
yachatsnews.com
Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday
YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
kezi.com
Bags of Love keeps the holidays going by donating supplies to kids
EUGENE, Ore. – There’s nothing wrong with stretching out the holiday giving, and a local non-profit is incredibly grateful for the gifts it received Monday. Lots of gifts came from Santa’s Little Helpers to Bags of Love in Eugene on January 9. Bags of Love is a non-profit organization that helps kids in crisis who have been removed from homes due to abuse, neglect, poverty, or another reason. Each child is given a bag full of clothes, hygiene products, toys, and a blanket. Organizers like Bags of Love’s outgoing executive director Becky Stenzel said this year donations were needed more than ever.
kezi.com
Eugene School District 4J to make bid for old EWEB riverfront headquarters
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J has announced that it is preparing a submission to the Eugene Water and Electric Board to bid on the utility’s riverfront building, which has sat nearly vacant and disused by EWEB for years. 4J said superintendent Dr. Andy Dey has already informed...
kezi.com
Lottery for Community Garden plots in Eugene now open
EUGENE, Ore. -- The lottery for new gardeners in Eugene’s Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program is now open for residents who want to grow their own fruits and veggies in one of Eugene’s community gardens. According to Eugene officials, the city’s six gardens hosted 402 gardeners...
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kezi.com
Lane County parks to see habitat, trail improvement work
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Several parks in Lane County will soon see a host of improvement projects thanks to a partnership with the National Civilian Conservation Corps, the Lane County Government announced Tuesday. Lane County officials say a partnership grant with the NCCC has been awarded to Lane County Parks,...
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
wholecommunity.news
Southeast Neighbors ask for open discussion of ‘racist and repugnant’ rift on council
Jess Roshak: "As a neighborhood association board with the mission to promote awareness of important city issues, equity in our community, and a sense of community and belonging for all, we have a duty to ask for an account of the details surrounding this event." Southeast Neighbors will ask the...
kptv.com
‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
focushillsboro.com
Woman Reportedly Shot By Parolee Sues Oregon Youth Authority For Carelessness
Woman Reportedly Shot: A lady who was reportedly shot by a juvenile on parole has filed a lawsuit against the state’s juvenile detention system. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, claims that in July 2020, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, was given parole by the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its workers, despite Trujillo-Torres’ history of aggressive and disruptive behavior both in detention and outside of it.
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
wholecommunity.news
Eugene City Council picks up right where it left off: Divided and angry
The Eugene City Council picks up right where it left off in 2022, with a bitterly divided council and allegations of racist and repugnant behavior by a councilor. The Eugene City Council parted for the holidays last year with these words:. [00:00:06] Council President Greg Evans: Don’t call my friends...
KVAL
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
kqennewsradio.com
NOON HOUR CRASH AT WEST HARVARD AVENUE INTERSECTION
Roseburg Police dealt with a noon hour crash on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street. During their investigation, officers learned that a woman drove through a red light and her SUV crashed into the side of a second SUV. The other driver had a green light as she went left onto Harvard from Umpqua.
kezi.com
Construction begins on Cottage Grove connector bridge
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- ODOT has begun work on repairing the east Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between Highway 99 and Interstate 5. ODOT officials said workers will be making several improvements to the bridge including repairing the concrete bridge deck, building ADA-compliant access ramps at each corner of the bridge, repairing and strengthening bridge abutments where the bridge meets the road, and installing new guard rails. ODOT said to expect to see flaggers on north Lane Street and north Douglas Avenue under the bridge to help direct traffic. Other delays and detours will be necessary to perform the work as the project progresses, ODOT said.
