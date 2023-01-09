Read full article on original website
From pandemic to partisanship, Gov. Tom Wolf had a hard 8 years in office. He loved it all
Sitting in his ornate office in the state Capitol, under the gaze of portraits of governors past, Tom Wolf pondered the day that his portrait will join them. "It'll probably be in the hallway by the bathroom," he joked, deadpan. The York County Democrat was, in the words of his...
Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would give voters say over expanding voter-identification requirements, curtailing a governor's regulatory authority and giving victims of child sexual abuse a new chance to sue perpetrators. ...
Pa Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax, heads to State House
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax. Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, brought Senate Bill 35 to the Senate Transportation Committee, which was approved Monday. Now it has passed the Pennsylvania Senate 29-19 and will head to […]
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
New PA House Speaker asked to ‘immediately resign’
Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party.
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
State Senate Considering Reforms To Gas Tax
A group of state senators is looking to reform the Pennsylvania gas tax. The Senate Transportation Committee advanced a pair of bills on the tax, including one that would eliminate the automatic increase. Another bill meanwhile seeks to ensure that transfers from the Motor License Fund to the state police...
Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board
>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
Former Philadelphia Election Official, Republican Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s Nominee for Secretary of State
Former Republican Philadelphia election official Al Schmidt will be nominated by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania’s secretary of state position, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Pennsylvania lawmaker calls for House speaker to resign
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There is a call for the speaker of the Pennsylvania House to resign. It comes less than a week after he was elected and from the person who nominated him. Rep. Jim Gregory sent a letter to House Speaker Mark Rozzi with the demand to step down.
Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting
HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
PA General Assembly Elects New Speaker
We kick off the New Year with a look at the twists and turns from the Keystone state to the nation’s Capitol. Jennifer’s talks with Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter for The Hill about what’s ahead for the Pennsylvania legislature. A handful of republicans voted with democrats to elect a new speaker. Correspondent Dennis Owens has a report from Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options...
The behind-the-scenes story of Mark Rozzi’s surprising rise to Pa. House speaker
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Before delivering prepared remarks, newly elected Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi offered a short, extemporaneous thought on his surprising ascent from the chamber’s literal back bench to the speaker’s rostrum. “I’m sure a lot of you didn’t expect...
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. County commissioners...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board responds to criticism about price increase
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board met Wednesday morning but did not talk about price hikes planned on 3,500 products. The 4% increase on wines and liquors goes into effect on Sunday. The decision to increase prices was made by the chairman and agreed upon by members last month. "The price...
Gas company pleads no contest in Pennsylvania fracking pollution case, but fracking allowed to resume
In the latest chapter of a saga that has been the face of opposition to “fracking” for natural gas, a Houston-based gas company has pleaded no contest to a criminal charge related to dangerous levels of methane in the wells of several dozen families in the rural town of Dimock, PA.
