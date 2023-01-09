ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Police Name Suspect In New Year’s Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine police have named a suspect in a New Year’s shooting that left two people dead. Abdullah Rashada is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the shooting at Rerun’s Lounge on Washington Avenue. Police responded around 2:30 AM January 1st to what they described...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint

RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Body camera video battle: Two families suing Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — The Acevedo and the Adams family have one thing in common. They both lost a loved one involving Milwaukee police officers. "I want justice for my son, his kids, my family," Sharon Webb said of her son DeShaunte Adams who died in August. "All we want is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer morale 'abysmal,' burnout 'real:' union

MILWAUKEE - In a strongly-worded "Open Letter to Citizens," Milwaukee's police union president called Milwaukee police officers' morale "abysmal," noting "burnout is real." The letter was issued on Monday, Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In the letter, Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner asked for the community's help...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Shot, Two Killed in Latest Milwaukee Shootings

(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy