Three Milwaukee police chases in a matter of hours Tuesday night
It was a busy Tuesday night for Milwaukee police out on the roads with three police chases in less than four hours.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, gun, suspected narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 49th Street and Chambers Street and ended in the area of 5th Street and Holt Avenue when the fleeing vehicle struck the curb and became disabled.
Separate Milwaukee police pursuits end in crash and arrest
A Milwaukee police pursuit ended in an arrest near 1st and Concordia on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the pursuit of a reckless driver began around 7:30 p.m. near 6th and Walnut.
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
A suspect was arrested in connection to a South Milwaukee double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29.
wlip.com
Police Name Suspect In New Year’s Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine police have named a suspect in a New Year’s shooting that left two people dead. Abdullah Rashada is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the shooting at Rerun’s Lounge on Washington Avenue. Police responded around 2:30 AM January 1st to what they described...
WISN
Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate death of 20-year-old woman in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman late Sunday night in the Walker's Point neighborhood. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. near South Third and Mineral streets. Family identified the woman who died as Neimah Jones. Milwaukee police initially said this was a fatal...
CBS 58
Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank near 26th and Wisconsin
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
Mother of 14-year-old Racine teen shot over a breakup speaks out
A walking miracle, that's what the mother of a 14-year-old girl is saying after her daughter survived being shot several times in the head by her teen boyfriend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint
RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
WISN
Body camera video battle: Two families suing Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE — The Acevedo and the Adams family have one thing in common. They both lost a loved one involving Milwaukee police officers. "I want justice for my son, his kids, my family," Sharon Webb said of her son DeShaunte Adams who died in August. "All we want is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer morale 'abysmal,' burnout 'real:' union
MILWAUKEE - In a strongly-worded "Open Letter to Citizens," Milwaukee's police union president called Milwaukee police officers' morale "abysmal," noting "burnout is real." The letter was issued on Monday, Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In the letter, Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner asked for the community's help...
wwisradio.com
Three Shot, Two Killed in Latest Milwaukee Shootings
(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
DA finds no criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death of Brieon Green
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says it has found no criminal liability in the death of Brieon Green.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
WISN
Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
