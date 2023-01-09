ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in overnight crash on I-75 North in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash from overnight. Officials say it happened Wednesday around 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 75 North near Delk Road. Marietta PD says its initial investigation revealed that a...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly man has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-75 Monday night. Atlanta Police say the man was struck while walking along the southbound lanes at Porsche Avenue SW around 11:30 p.m. Now, the police are looking for the driver responsible.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch. 19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
11Alive

Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers searching for missing 59-year-old Henry County man

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police need your help finding a missing 59-year-old man who hasn't been seen for over a week. According to police, 59-year-old William Danner was last seen at his home on Red Maple Drive in Hampton, Georgia on Jan. 2. Danner is described as being...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Third arrest made in Allahnia Lenoir disappearance, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has announced a third arrest in the disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir who was reported missing in July. In September, Atlanta Police announced that Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite were being charged with her death. On Nov. 25, officers were...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman critical after being shot in parking lot in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot in a parking lot on the northeast side of Atlanta. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Washita Avenue. Atlanta Police say a verbal argument between the woman and a man is what lead up to the shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after breaking into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, stealing a car and boarding a plane. Just before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 6, the man stole a vehicle and drove to the Southwest hangar. He got out of the car and boarded a plane, encountering a Southwest employee in the cockpit.
ATLANTA, GA

