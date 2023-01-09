RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.

