Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in overnight crash on I-75 North in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash from overnight. Officials say it happened Wednesday around 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 75 North near Delk Road. Marietta PD says its initial investigation revealed that a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly man has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-75 Monday night. Atlanta Police say the man was struck while walking along the southbound lanes at Porsche Avenue SW around 11:30 p.m. Now, the police are looking for the driver responsible.
WXIA 11 Alive
DeKalb Police still looking for car, driver 3 months after alleged road rage shooting left man dead
Daniel Booth was shot and killed as he was trying to exit I-285 onto I-675 in Dekalb County on Oct. 11, 2022. DKPD hopes dashcam video will generate new leads.
atlantanewsfirst.com
19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch. 19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.
Atlanta police search for suspects accused of vandalizing construction site
ATLANTA — Atlanta police asked the public to help identify several suspects accused of vandalizing a construction site. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 30th, officers received reports of a vandalism incident on Auburn Avenue. When officers arrived, the building manager told them...
Surveillance photos released of suspects in killing of 18-year-old at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance photos have been released by DeKalb County Police of suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old at a Decatur gas station on Tuesday. Specifically, this happened at the Shell on Snapfinger Woods Drive. "Initial information is the victim had just walked out of the...
Police: Driver runs over man lying on I-75 South in Atlanta, killing him
A man who was laying on the interstate was fatally struck by a driver late Monday, authorities said.
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
APD asks for help finding 2 men seen robbing man at Circle K
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who were seen on video robbing a man at gunpoint at an Atlanta gas station. On Dec. 26, 2022, two men were seen taking a man’s white bag and cell phone at gunpoint before running away.
Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
Clayton County Police release identity of man found dead last November
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have identified a man found dead on the morning of Nov. 13, 2022. Authorities identified him as Jon Reed on Wednesday. Authorities said Reed is from Illinois and that his loved ones have been notified. He was found dead at the 600...
Luggage theft suspect chased through Atlanta airport carrying stolen suitcases, police say
ATLANTA — A man is now facing charges after police said he snatched two bags from a luggage carousel and took off running. Police say officers at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport saw a man grab two bags on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers searching for missing 59-year-old Henry County man
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police need your help finding a missing 59-year-old man who hasn't been seen for over a week. According to police, 59-year-old William Danner was last seen at his home on Red Maple Drive in Hampton, Georgia on Jan. 2. Danner is described as being...
APD nabs suspected 20-year-old prowler breaking into cars in Atlanta parking deck
ATLANTA — A man suspected of breaking into cars has been arrested and charged, the Atlanta Police Department said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., an off-duty Atlanta officer was patrolling the neighborhoods between the 200 block of Camden Road and the 200 block of Brighton Road.
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Third arrest made in Allahnia Lenoir disappearance, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has announced a third arrest in the disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir who was reported missing in July. In September, Atlanta Police announced that Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite were being charged with her death. On Nov. 25, officers were...
Shooting at troubled apartment complex in SE Atlanta leaves man injured
A man was injured in a shooting at a troubled apartment complex in Southeast Atlanta’s Norwood Manor neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman critical after being shot in parking lot in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot in a parking lot on the northeast side of Atlanta. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Washita Avenue. Atlanta Police say a verbal argument between the woman and a man is what lead up to the shooting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after breaking into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, stealing a car and boarding a plane. Just before 3:30 a.m. Jan. 6, the man stole a vehicle and drove to the Southwest hangar. He got out of the car and boarded a plane, encountering a Southwest employee in the cockpit.
