Albertville Police say no threat after school rumors

ALBERTVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Albertville Police Department (APD) says there is no threat after rumors of a threat to Albertville Middle School.

In a post on social media, the department said they had been made aware of rumors of threats to the school for Monday.

APD said that officers along with school officials made contact with the student involved in the rumors and their family.

The department said the situation has been handled and there is no active threat to Albertville Middle School.

