mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Instead of closing, 30-year-old central Pa. amusement center will stay open with new owners
An amusement center that was expected to close near the end of this month will remain open under new ownership. Melissa and Brian Bentzen will take over ownership of Cluggy’s Amusement Center at 393 Bedington Blvd. in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Feb. 1. The current owners had previously announced...
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
iheart.com
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone
Neighbors are trying to save Wilbur the Rooster with a petition after he's had multiple noise complaints filed against him.
therealdeal.com
White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner
For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
WTOP
As more dogs get canine flu, Montgomery Co. urges dog owners to consider skipping dog parks
More dogs in the D.C. region are getting sick, and the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services in Maryland is encouraging pet owners to consider skipping dog parks until the spike in canine influenza begins to come down. Suspected cases of canine flu appear have been on the rise, and...
bethesdamagazine.com
No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance
Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle on 270 Spur Blocks Several Lanes Wednesday Morning
An overturned vehicle has blocked several lanes of the I270 Spur on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 9:30am in the area of Fernwood Rd, prior to Democracy Blvd. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
wxhc.com
Paul Stanley announces new art gallery appearances
Paul Stanley is bringing his art to more people. The KISS frontman is set to appear at showings of his latest collection at Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida, Maryland and Virginia. Stanley will kick off his appearances February 3 and 4 in Hollywood and Boca Raton, Florida, respectively. Then on...
wmar2news
What happened to my flake chances tonight?
For some of you, I'm sure you noticed a snow icon for your Sunday evening a couple of days ago... and we are finally here and so far nothing. The clouds have built-in and the rain is still absent. What happened?? Well, the models progressively kept pushing farther south. Which gives a lot of the juices to our friends in the south. As show in the Futurecast model below.
WTOP
‘You need to ticket the hell out of this county’: Debate heats up over Montgomery Co. speed cameras
Drivers and pedestrians in Montgomery County, Maryland, aired out their frustrations over traffic enforcement during a public forum Monday night. Many said protecting pedestrians was a top concern while others took aim at the county’s speed camera program. The forum was hosted by the county’s Policing Advisory Commission.
countryfolks.com
High quality, homegrown beef
Ken Ogburn grew up on his family’s farm in Gettysburg, PA, where his father operated a beef feedlot. Following a church mission trip, Ken worked on his uncle’s Lancaster Co. farm hauling hay and straw. “Then I met Dawn and we got married,” said Ken. “I worked for...
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
Did you see the fireball? Bright meteor reported from Boston to D.C. during evening commute.
Dozens of people — and possibly many more — saw a brief, bright meteor in the sky during the Monday evening commute. As of Tuesday morning, the American Meteor Society showed at least 38 sightings reported across seven states, from Boston to Washington, D.C., including several in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from around 5:30 p.m. the previous evening.
Booze On Board: Driver With Baby Seat Full Of Unopened Alcohol Busted For DUI In Stafford
Investigators say that a wrong-way driver from Prince William County was drunk with a baby seat full of booze when he was arrested in Stafford County making a questionable U-turn along a sidewalk near an area middle school.Woodbridge resident Alejandro Tranquilino Hernandez, 40, was held overnight …
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
'Bad Teacher' Accused Of Striking Elementary School Student During Class In VA: Police
Authorities say that a teacher at an elementary school in Prince William County has been taken into police custody for allegedly hitting a third grader whose family alerted his employer. Jovica Thomas Bristol, 38, of Dumfries, has been charged with assault and battery after being busted allegedly s…
