ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Quiet Close for David Montgomery with Free Agency Looming

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljgLD_0k7wlDeh00

David Montgomery wants to return but now it's up to whether the Bears want to see him back and at what price.

David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off.

The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.

"It's always emotional toward the end of the year but this one is just a little bit more emotional just because of the uncertainty that's next," Montgomery said.

Montgomery's contract expires in March. Will the Bears choose to find, perhaps, a faster threat in the backfield to pair with Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert? It would be hard to find one who gives more effort or breaks more tackles.

Montgomery finished with career lows of 201 carries for 801 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 4.0 a carry.

"You know, I love being here," Montgomery said. "Like I said, I feel like I've done everything that I can, or that I could and we're just going to see what's next.

"I appreciate all the Bears fans and everybody that supported me. Hopefully I'm still here but it's definitely emotional."

The first emotion of the week, of course, came when the entire league went through the Damar Hamlin situation.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker needed a day off from practice to cope with that situation mentally and coach Matt Eberflus gave it to all players who wanted it. The way Eberflus handled it didn't surprise anyone, especially Montgomery.

"Like I said, this is a place, an organization, a loving organization," Montgomery said. "I don't know if you'll find any other places like this.

"I talked to a couple of my buddies around the league. The amount of love that this organization shows, the way the staff is, and you know, the way these players are, we were always close this season. Like I said, it (3-14) was unfortunate. But I'm just grateful to be here."

Whether he's here or not, Montgomery likes this coaching staff's chances of turning it around.

"Just ... you've got a good group of guys, Justin (Fields), Cody (Whitehair), Cole (Kmet), those guys, and the way our coaching staff they put a lot on us," Montgomery said. "There were big expectations this year. We didn't meet them this year by any means but we know the expectation is the standard now so it's about us getting pointed to the offseason and getting better so we can get this thing changed around."

So does it mean he's coming back.

"Who knows?" Montgomery said, then perhaps thinking back to the poverty he went through as a youth in a tough area of Cincinnati, Montgomery said, "My entire life has been uncertain."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury should be considered by the Bears for OC

Kliff Kingsbury is available in the coaching market. Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals Monday following four seasons in which he made the playoffs one time. Kingsbury might not get a head coaching job in the NFL soon, but he will be a hot commodity in the assistant market this offseason. The Chicago Bears would do themselves and Justin Fields a disservice if they didn’t look into hiring Kingsbury to help with the passing attack.
CHICAGO, IL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy