Business Bites: Second legal pot shop planned; Backroads Bar and Grill opens; new casino, tap house opening; AgriTech expanding; dental studio open; Mighty Mo launches new community fundraising; downtown moves; traffic signal box call to artists; Great Falls Clinic unveils new logo

Agency plans to build a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls (video)
A non-profit organization plans to build a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls to serve unhoused and unsheltered community members.
Apartment boom, development debates persist in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — Tensions ran high in the city commission chambers this week, sparked by a proposal to greenlight the latest — and biggest — project in the city’s recent apartment boom. After a tense and at times haphazard public hearing Tuesday evening, the Planning Advisory...
Fairfield Sun Times
Carolyn (Krapf) McPherson
Carolyn (Krapf) McPherson, 75, of Great Falls died at Benefis Peace Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long struggle with cancer. Carolyn was born in Schenectady, NY on March 13, 1947 to Russel and Marion (Bush) Krapf and grew up in Santa Barbara, CA where she attended San Marcos High School and was a lover of horses and an avid rider. After graduating in 1965 she attended St. Olaf College where she studied art education and met her husband, Michael McPherson. The two were married in 1968. Upon graduation from St. Olaf in 1969 the couple moved to San Diego, CA where Carolyn was an elementary school art teacher and Michael finished basic and officer training for the Marine Corps and began law school. It was there that their son, Gavin, was born. The couple then moved to Missoula, MT where Michael finished law school. They then moved to Cherry Point, NC where they lived in military family housing while Michael finished his service as an officer in the Judge Advocate General Corps. It was here that their daughter Jaim was born. They then moved to Great Falls where Jaim and Gavin grew up.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
montanarightnow.com
Emergency closure in place on HWY 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton due to severe road conditions
The Fort Benton Police Department is reporting several crashes between Fort Benton and Highwood. “There are not enough resources in the county to have an emergency vehicle at every road to tell people not to be driving,” the department wrote to their social media Friday. According to the Montana...
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store Closure
The location was not included in a prior list of closings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MagicValley.com, KRTV.com, and Google.com.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both lanes on I-15 NB south of Dutton
DUTTON, Mont. - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on I-15 northbound south of Dutton Friday. The crash is located 4.25 miles south to 2.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 221 and 379-Dutton-Exit 313. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe road conditions at:. Junction US 87...
montanasports.com
Star studded 43rd Montana Circuit Finals to buck in Great Falls
For 43 years, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the treasure state have met in Great Falls for the Montana Circuit Finals. And Montana PRCA president Jack Stensland of Wolf Point has been present for all of them, starting as a barrelman in 1980. "I remember back when we first...
montanarightnow.com
A look at crime in the Electric City
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
What’s The Story Of Malmstrom AFB, Montana’s Only Military Base?
How did Great Falls end up with the only military base in Montana?. Malmstrom's beginnings go all the way back to 1939 and the beginning of World War 2 in Europe. It was actually the idea of the local city council. They got a hold of Montana's Senators, and by 1942 a survey group was here and construction started on May 9, 1942. It was first known as East Base because the 7th Ferrying Group was already operating at the airport. Later to be known as Great Falls Air Force Base.
Fairfield Sun Times
Saird LeAnna Kunsa
Saird LeAnna Kunsa, 43, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2022, in Great Fall, MT. Our hearts our broken. Her parents are Mary Warner and Dale Kunsa. Saird was born in Helena, Montana, and spent the first 10 years of her life in Missoula, with her mom. After Missoula, she lived in Simms, attending schools in the Sun River Valley, where she was involved in 4-H, sports, and cheerleading, as well as various school activities. She enjoyed playing basketball and participated in track and softball in high school. She made many friends and was always involved in activities with them. She later attended Skyline High School in Great Falls where she made new friends, some of whom she has remained close to until her death.
