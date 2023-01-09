Read full article on original website
Live WWE Monday Night RAW Results – 1/9/23 – Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory Explain Their Actions
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will continue to build towards The Royal Rumble, but is not heavily advertised. The only segments confirmed for tonight’s show as of this writing are Alexa Bliss and Austin Theory promo segments. This article will be updated as RAW goes on the air at...
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop
The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
Update On Kylie Rae’s Contract Status Following WWE Tryout
Kylie Rae is on the radar. We’ve seen Kylie Rae recently pop up on WWE’s Main Event Tapings following a WWE Tryout. Since then, things have been very quiet on her status with the company. But, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select now reports that Kylie is still a free agent.
RevPro Live In London 69 Results (1/8/23)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Rev Pro Live In London 69 event on January 8 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can view the full results for the show below. – Connor Mills def. David Francisco. – Greedy Souls (Brendan White...
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 1/11/23 – Match 7 Of Trios Titles Match, Hangman vs Mox & More
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite comes to you live from Los Angeles at The Forum. The card is stacked with matches with the finale of the best of 7 series between The Elite and Death Triangle taking place as well as a heated singles match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley.
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
JCW Announces Full Field For Jersey J-Cup
The Jersey J-Cup was an illustrious independent tournament in the early 2000’s but now after a hiatus, the tournament is back in 2023. On February 11th at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey, The Jersey J-Cup goes down with 20 different competitors. Today, JCW announced the final two participants and now the tournament field is compete. You can see the list of competitors below.
NJPW Announces Sell Out For Battle In The Valley, KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone The Only Match Announced
Today, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18, 2023 has sold out. The only match announced is KAIRI defending her IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone. This marks Mercedes first match since May 2022 as Sasha Banks WWE. The event goes...
Ethan Page Loses Everything On All Elite Arcade
Champions and Chains, oh my. Ethan Page won a Mario Kart tournament last Thursday to become the first ever All Elite Arcade Gaming Champion. Now, less than a week later on the All Elite Arcade stream on AEW Games twitch, Ethan Page defended his champion and his gold chain, as requested by Orange Cassidy, against Orange in Tony Hawk, where Orange won. Then, Halo, where Orange also won and dominated Ethan Page. Orange Cassidy is now the new All Elite Gaming Champion. Ethan Page demanded that they play a game of Tetris just so he could win his gold chain back, which Cassidy agreed to, but then beat Ethan in Tetris too, to retain the gold chain. Angelico made himself aware as the next challenger for next week, and requested that Orange (or Ethan) put their families on the line. Insanity from Angelico!
WWE RAW Plans Revealed, Wrestler In Action After A Month
Monday night RAW is at the top of the hour. WWE RAW is live on the USA Network at 8PM EST. Heading into the show, we know that Alexa Bliss has words following her viscous attack on Bianca Belair last week. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has the full RAW plans. Check it out below.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW House Shows Are Coming
It looks like AEW are looking to debut house shows in the near future. The idea of house shows for AEW is not a new one. While Tony Khan has been hesitant to begin a circuit of live events in the US, fans have pushed for them. While AEW do not, WWE has a live event circuit that covers most dates throughout the year.
Jay White Expected To Leave New Japan Pro Wrestling
The Switchblade could be headed elsewhere. Jay White is one of the most highly touted talents in NJPW. He recently main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 along with Kazuchika Okada, where Jay lost. But now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has a contract update on Jay White, revealing that he could be out of the company soon.
Former WWE Referee Says WWE “Didn’t Put Their Best Foot Forward” This Week With RAW
The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match this week. Uncle Howdy confronted Alexa Bliss, and Bayley wrestled Mia Yim, but the event wasn’t a hit with everyone. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes WWE didn’t take the “night off” with RAW this week. On...
Lions Pride Sports Aggieland Rumble Results (1/7/23)
Lions Pride Sports held its Aggieland Rumble event on January 7 from Bryan Station Boxing Gym in Bryan, TX. You can read the full results for the show below. – Aggieland Rumble: MJ Santana wins, last eliminating Shimbashi. – Trent Mercer vs. Pac Ortega ended in a no contest when...
RAW Viewership And Key Demo Up This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 9th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 1.693 million viewers, with a .49 in the 18 to 49 demographic. RAW’s January 3rd episode brought an overnight average of 1.605 million viewers, with a .41 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Becky Lynch Back To Shoot More Scenes For Young Rock
Becky Lynch will continue to appear on Young Rock. Lynch has already impressed fans with her role as Cyndi Lauper. Lynch took to her Instagram and uploaded a video, where it was revealed that Lynch is back on the set of ‘Young Rock’ as Cyndi Lauper. We will...
AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 1/13/23
AEW Rampage is being taped at The Forum in Los Angeles, California following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The Show is headlined by a Tag Team Match between The House Of Black vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Plus, Ruby Soho and Willow Nghtingale will battle Tay Melo and Anna JayAS in a Street Fight.
WWE Sources Deny Reports Of Sale To Saudi Arabia
The story continues to develop on who will purchase WWE. Last night, Bodyslam.net exclusively reported that a deal for WWE was in place, with the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund being the buyers. Now, WWE sources have denied this. Ariel Helwani reports that sources within the company deny the sale and...
Tony Khan Is Following Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE Closely
Tony Khan is following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE closely. Last week, it was confirmed that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE as part of their Board Of Directors. With many people being interested or flat out upset at this news, one thing that can be certain is the entire wrestling world is watching and that includes Tony Khan.
AEW And Jeopardy Crossover Event Coming Soon
According to AEW referee Bryce Remsburg, AEW and Jeopardy are planning something in the near future. Remsburg thanked host Ken Jennings for having him appear on the show and is excited about the collaboration episode. The project seems like a great opportunity for Bryce Remsburg and other members of the...
