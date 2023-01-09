Champions and Chains, oh my. Ethan Page won a Mario Kart tournament last Thursday to become the first ever All Elite Arcade Gaming Champion. Now, less than a week later on the All Elite Arcade stream on AEW Games twitch, Ethan Page defended his champion and his gold chain, as requested by Orange Cassidy, against Orange in Tony Hawk, where Orange won. Then, Halo, where Orange also won and dominated Ethan Page. Orange Cassidy is now the new All Elite Gaming Champion. Ethan Page demanded that they play a game of Tetris just so he could win his gold chain back, which Cassidy agreed to, but then beat Ethan in Tetris too, to retain the gold chain. Angelico made himself aware as the next challenger for next week, and requested that Orange (or Ethan) put their families on the line. Insanity from Angelico!

