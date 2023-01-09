Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold CanyonTimothy RawlesPinal County, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Related
Texas football connected to Ra’Shaad Samples for WR coach
All the rage surrounding the Texas football program in the last few days has to do with the looming wide receivers coaching search. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian have to replace the now-former first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion left to take the offensive coordinator position...
Texas Football: Sarkisian gets his ideal big-arm QB in 3-Star Trey Owens
The 6-foot-4.5 and 205-pound Cypress Cy-Fair (TX) three-star quarterback Trey Owens became the third prospect to commit to the 2024 Texas football recruiting class on Jan. 11. Owens became the top quarterback target in the 2024 class for head coach Steve Sarkisian and QB coach AJ Milwee after they hauled in the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning in the 2023 class.
Predicting Texas football’s next 2024 commit after 3-Star Trey Owens
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian got their third addition to the 2024 recruiting class on Jan. 11 by landing a commitment from the big-arm three-star Cypress Cy-Fair (TX) quarterback Trey Owens. Sark and Texas both got their first quarterback commit in the 2024 class and someone that can help fill some depth in the QB room over the long term by landing Owens this week.
Colorado, Arizona State Week Zero Matchup Scrapped, per Report
Coach Deion Sanders reportedly leaked the news to Kirk Herbstreit during the College Football national championship.
Texas basketball: 2 studs, 1 dud from huge comeback win over TCU
On Wednesday Night inside the Moody Center, Texas basketball pulled off an improbable 79-75 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horns trailed the Horned Frogs 40-22 with 2:15 remaining in the first half. The 18-point comeback marks the biggest come-from-behind win for the program since its 92-86 win over Oklahoma in 2013.
Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins
One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
Arizona State women's basketball forfeits vs. Utah, Colorado
Arizona State women's basketball team doesn't have enough healthy players and was forced to forfeit games this week against Utah and Colorado.
Predicting Texas football’s next transfer addition after S Jalen Catalon
Texas football added its second defensive back via of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 9 with the former Arkansas Razorbacks redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon committing to head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon. Catalon committed to Texas via a post on social media on the afternoon of Jan. 9 after a successful trip to Austin last weekend.
Texas Football: Xavier Worthy returning to the Longhorns in 2023?
The more time that passes this offseason, the less and less likely it looks as if sophomore Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. There were plenty of discussions being had as to whether Worthy would enter the transfer portal following Texas’ Alamo...
KVUE
Longhorns describe the shock of Chris Beard's arrest
KVUE met with the team for the first time since the school fired former head coach Chris Beard. We learned how the players found out about Beard's arrest.
WM Phoenix Open announces players for the Annexus Pro-Am 2023 tournament
Michael Phelps, Albert Pujols and Emmitt Smith commit to the Annexus Pro-Am tournament at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AZFamily
Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
inbusinessphx.com
Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location
To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
peoriatimes.com
Super Star Car Wash sells for $6.2 million
Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, recently announced the sale of Super Star Car Wash, a 4,517-square-foot net-leased property in Peoria. The asset sold for $6,217,000. Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus &...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
596K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0