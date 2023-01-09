ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

After a Loss to No. 1 Purdue, Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry Apologizes to Philadelphia

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAjSo_0k7wkJha00

The Lions had big plans for their Palestra game. Purdue's Zach Edey thwarted them.

PHILADELPHIA | The Palestra had new windows installed in 2021 and, at various points Sunday night, Penn State basketball fans generated a noise bent on crushing them. The building's arched beams and dingy roof reverberated above the Lions' biggest home-court advantage of the season.

Yet that sellout crowd couldn't will Penn State to its first ever win over the nation's top-ranked team. After some recent sluggish efforts, including a one-point home loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2, the Boilermakers thumped Penn State in the second half of a 76-63 Big Ten victory.

And afterward, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry apologized.

"We didn’t give ourselves a chance because we didn’t play with that toughness, so I feel like I let Philadelphia down tonight," Shrewsberry said. "And I apologize for that."

The Lions (11-5) had won big Palestra games twice before (in 2017 and 2020) and appeared ready to deliver another Sunday after taking a 37-31 lead at halftime. But the Lions did not meet a No. 1 team with a 7-4 center before at the Palestra. Purdue's Zach Edey, looking frustrated and inert early, grabbed the game's neck in the second half.

Edey, the Big Ten's leading scorer and rebounder, owned the paint against Penn State's undersized lineup, producing 30 points and 13 rebounds in a matchup that Penn State simply couldn't answer. Edey led the Boilermakers (15-1) as they barreled out of the locker room in the second half, dissolving that six-point halftime deficit within 90 seconds.

Purdue went on a 23-7 run to leave the Lions frustrated and Shrewsberry looking for ways to address a continuing theme of flat second halves. By the game's final minute, the Palestra filled with a "Let's go Boilers" chant, proving that noise goes both ways.

"We’ve got to play better for the fans here; that’s why I’m disappointed," Shrewsberry said. "I thought in the first half we played with the toughness that we needed, that represented Philadelphia, that represented Penn State and who we want to be as a program. And then we didn’t have that same fight. We didn't play with that same toughness."

Sunday night began with Penn State fans proving they will support basketball, even if it's 150 miles East of State College. This was a Penn State home game, relocated to take advantage of the smaller venue, create a more intimidating space against the gifted Boilermakers and bring Penn State basketball to its fans (rather than vice versa).

Those 8,722 fans (95 percent rooting for Penn State, Purdue coach Painter estimated) responded, as did Penn State. The program enlisted former stars D.J. Newbill, Lamar Stevens and John Harrar to provide voiceovers for the pregame video that sought to unite Philadelphia and Penn State through a theme of toughness.

The Palestra buckled time and again when Penn State's Jalen Pickett demonstrated that in the first half, slicing through, over and around a frustrated Edey for 18 points. Pickett, whom Painter called the Big Ten's best guard, capped the half with a dazzling scoop shot (his second) to give the Lions a 37-31 lead.

But even Pickett's wizardry couldn't prevent Purdue from reclaiming control. As Edey grew more comfortable in the paint, and the Boilermakers' stretched more shots from the field, Shrewsberry grew more impatient on the bench.

Pickett was marvelous: 26 points, nine rebounds, eight assists. The rest of his team fizzled.

"That wasn't Penn State basketball in the second half," Pickett said.

Added an exasperated Shrewsberry, "I didn’t think we were physical at all. Zach was rolling down the middle of the lane, and nobody's touching him, nobody's putting hands on him. ... We were on the perimeter watching him. That was the issue..

"It's on me to figure out how to get better or who helps us get better."

Penn State sought its first victory in program history over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Prior to Sunday, the Lions were 0-12 against top-ranked teams, with some close calls. The Lions also hoped to end a four-game losing streak against Purdue, for whom Shrewsberry worked during two different stints before taking over at Penn State.

After the game, Painter wrote Shrewsberry a tremendous letter of recommendation, though the Penn State coach likely wasn't in the mood to hear it. Shrewsberry also worked for head coach Brad Stevens at Butler and with the Boston Celtics, which Painter said added tremendous value at Purdue.

In fact, Painter was confident that he learned more from Shrewsberry at Purdue than Shrewsberry learned from him.

"If I was taking over as an [athletic director] somewhere, that would be my one phone call," Painter said.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets .

Read More

For Penn State football, a new 'alignment' breeds playoff hopes

Calvin Lowry returns to Penn State as an analyst

In 2022, Penn State returned from its two-year detour

The most interesting stats of Penn State's 2022 season

Of his brother Sean, Liam Clifford says, "He's a Penn State legend"

The Penn State Rose Bowl report card: A signature finish

Penn State lands a portal receiver after the Rose Bowl

The story behind the longest touchdown catch in Rose Bowl history

Penn State goes big at the Rose Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllPennState

Adisa Isaac Returning to Penn State in 2023

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac, an All-Big Ten performer in 2022, announced will return to the Lions for the 2023 season. Isaac announced his decision on social media. "In the past four years, it truly has been a pleasure to play football for Penn State University and learn from some of the most influential coaches and staff in the football industry," Isaac wrote, "along with gaining a brotherhood that will forever be in my life."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

No. 3 Purdue 'not satisfied' with impressive 15-1 start

With a dominant win against Penn State on Saturday, No. 3 Purdue is 15-1 and tied for its best 16-game start since 2011. What's most surprising is the Boilermakers have achieved this success despite the loss of three players from last season's team to professional basketball. In the 2022 NBA...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
overtimeheroics.net

Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?

Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
zagsblog.com

Kentucky is getting a ‘unicorn’ in 7-foot-2 Aaron Bradshaw

UNION, N.J. — J.R. Smith had just finished broadcasting the big Camden-Don Bosco Prep game on the SHOWTIME Youtube platform last Friday night as he stood in the Camden locker room at Kean University. Smith, the two-time NBA champion and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, was asked...
CAMDEN, NJ
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc23.com

More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
853
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy