Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Dangerous road conditions after freezing rain overnight
Roads are slick Wednesday morning after overnight freezing rain left a layer of ice on area roadways. FOX 9's Hannah Flood has the latest on conditions across the Twin Cities [8:30 a.m. update].
fox9.com
Twin Cities icy road conditions [8:30 a.m. update]
FOX 9's Kendall Mark takes a look at road conditions at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Freezing rain overnight led to icy roads for the morning commute.
AZFamily
More rain and snow ahead, First Alert Weather Day to come on Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower 50s and just a few clouds, this afternoon we will seeing clearing skies as a weak cold front moves to the east of us. Because of that front, temperatures this afternoon will be slightly...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Wintry mix possible Tuesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday will be foggy and gray, with plenty of clouds. Then at night comes the possibility of light snow and a wintry mix, which could make roads slippery for the Wednesday morning commute. The high on Tuesday will be around 30 degrees for the Twin Cities....
Wintry mix and snow tonight; temps in the 40s by Monday?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the fog hanging over Minnesota and when we should see that move out. Also, a chance of snow/wintry mix tonight and potential temps in the 40s by Monday.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Icy roads due to freezing rain; Metro Transit resumes service
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions were in rough shape Wednesday morning because of overnight and early morning freezing rain. Any surface that was untreated or hadn't been treated recently was very icy, especially sidewalks, parking lots and residential streets/side streets. The conditions were so bad, Metro Transit and the...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Air quality alert extended; wintry mix Tuesday night
The air quality alert for much of Minnesota has been extended to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a wintry mix Tuesday night could spell trouble for the Wednesday morning commute.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Tranquil and gray on Tuesday
Fog in the morning, and an air quality alert for sensitive groups remains in effect on Tuesday thanks to stagnant air. A light wintry mix is possible Tuesday night, which could make roadways slippery for the Wednesday morning commute.
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
WMTW
Clear and cold tonight, next storm arrives Thursday
Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Another mostly sunny, chilly day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light snow is expected on Thursday with eventually a change to rain in Southern Maine....
Carolinas to see thunderstorms, snow this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A strong cold front will be responsible for possible severe weather Thursday that will likely bring thunderstorms with a low chance for severe storms. When it comes to the bigger threats in this storm system, expect heavy rain and strong winds Thursday. The system will usher in possible heavy snow Thursday night through Friday for the mountains of western North Carolina. It will be much cooler for everyone this weekend.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Warming trend continues Monday
Our warming trend continues Monday as we try to flirt with a brief tiny little thaw. Otherwise, some light fog and an increase in mid and high-level clouds into the afternoon.
wsvaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory today
Rockingham-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton- Eastern Pendleton- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an. inch above 1500 feet elevation. * WHERE…In Virginia, Rockingham County,...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
myvillager.com
St. Paul revises procedures for clearing streets of snow
Saint Paul declared its fourth snow emergency of the winter on January 4. The city’s Department of Public Works marked the occasion by recommending that the City Council amend the city’s snow emergency ordinance to reflect how the city actually enforces snow emergency parking restrictions. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the amendments at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11.
mprnews.org
Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota
Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
Comments / 1