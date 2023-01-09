ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orfordville, WI

PREP WRESTLING: Parkview/Albany strong 3rd at Polo Invitational

By DAILY NEWS STAFF
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

POLO, Ill.—Parkview/Albany finished a strong third in a rugged 16-team Polo Invitational.

Oregon was first with 196 points. Richmond-Burton was second with 165 and Parkview/Albany third with 153.5. North Boone finished 11th (39).

The Vikings collected a pair of individual titles from Sam Schwengels (182) and Wesley Egan (220).

Schwengels (21-0) continued his terrific season with three straight wins, including a pin of Genoa-Kingston’s Julian Torres (19-8) in 1:29 in the finals. Egan (18-1) also was 3-0, pinning Oregon’s Jonathon Alaniz in 1:24 in the finals.

Wyatt Egan was second at 195 and Parkview/Albany got thirds from Slater Valley (106), Danny Finley (120) and Nicolas Zamora (152), fourths from Blake Finley (113) and Ian Suer (138) and a fifth from Sean Morales (170).

North Boone’s top finish was third by Ethan Delgado at 285. Gavin Ekberg was fourth at 120.

Parkview/Albany was coming off three wins in a quadrangular at Horicon. The Vikings defeated host Horicon 46-128, Hustisford 66-15 and Palmyra-Eagle 70-0.

• KENOSHA BRADFORD INVITATIONAL: Braydyn Collins (113), Chase Adrian-Welsh (138), Cody Sullivan (152) placed second and D’Angelo Vernon (132), Gabe Brown (160) and Van Jensen (285) took thirds to lead Clinton to second place in the 16-team meet.

The Cougars also picked up a fourth from Kameron Christiansen (182) and fifths from Owen Harwick (126), Logan Hendricks (145), DJ Vernon (170) and Jace Holloway (195).

Janesville Parker won the team title with 230 points. Clinton was second with 140.

• LANCASTER INVITATIONAL: Brodhead-Juda placed sixth in the seven-team meet won by Sparta (196 points). Lancaster (185) was runnerup. The Cardinals finished with 128.5 points.

Marcus McIntyre (20-2) gave Brodhead-Juda its lone title at 145 pounds. He had two pins, a technical fall and an 11-1 major decision over Devin Tydrich of Lancaster in his final match.

The Cardinals collected a second from Joe Lohmar (138), thirds from Karson Miller (170) and CJ Streuly, a fourth from Emmitt Allen (220), fifths from Jameson Wallin (132), Charlie Weis (160) and Clayton Elliott (182) and a sixth from Chase Wilhite (195).

• WISCONSIN CHALLENGE: Fabio Tapia of the Lincoln Academy of Beloit collected first place at 106 pounds and Elijah Simplot of Beloit Turner was first at 285 in the varsity reserve Wisconsin Challenge at Whitewater on Saturday.

Tapia collected a first-round bye and then won a pair of matches by pins. In the finals, he pinned Clinton’s Benjamin Brock in 3:19.

Simplot won five straight matches, four by pins, including the finals. He pinned Nathan Schipper of Monroe in 4:23.

Turner also got a second from Ethan Scherck at 132, a third from Brody Berg at 138, a fifth from Zach Potter at 126 and sixths from Carter Fry at 126 and Kyle Larson at 220.

Clinton picked up a sixth from Wyatt Burt (145).

Parkview/Albany collected a third place from Jayden Anderson (160), fourths from Trevor Haugen (106) and Connor Flippin (113) and an eighth from Jean-Luc Cramer (138).

• GIRLS WRESTLING: LANCER INVITATIONAL: Beloit Turner’s D Terrell won three straight matches by pins and took first place in the 143-155 division of the meet held at Brookfield Central.

Terrell pinned Kristiona Stoddard of Martin Luther in 3:37 in the quarterfinals. She pinned Radwa Farghali of Peshtigo in the semifinals (3:36) and pinned Brooke Shelley of Muskego in the finals (5:14).

Sydney Andrews went 2-2 and finished fourth at 125-132. The Trojans also picked up a fifth from Bailynn Dunham (91-101), a sixth from Haleigh Winke (149-161) and sevenths from Maddy Lucero (115-123) and Emily Wyss (116-121).

Muskego won the team title in the 30-team event with 121 points. Turner was sixth with 60.5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wissports.net

WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Jan. 9

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

(BREAKING) Badgers Land Thrilling 11th Transfer WR Burroughs

The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are staying hot in the transfer portal. Yet another recruit has announced his commitment via Twitter to Wisconsin as the team begins to round out. Former Cincinnati wide receiver Quincy Burroughs has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin, following much consideration. He will join fellow Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Will Pauling.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB

Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers land freshman All-American transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
candgnews.com

Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday

Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice

Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
JEFFERSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Plane flying from Middleton to Chicago area makes emergency landing on Illinois highway, no injuries

Authorities say a small plane with just a pilot aboard has made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway. No injuries were reported in the landing near Bolingbrook, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police say the Beechcraft Bonanza touched down on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 without striking any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground. But it did cause traffic to back up just before the afternoon rush hour. An aircraft tracking website says the plane was headed at the time from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Downers Grove, Illinois. The Bolingbrook Fire Department said on its Facebook page the plane experienced engine failure.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
x1071.com

Four Year Old From Platteville Injured In Crash in Dubuque

A 4 year old child from Platteville was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. The 4 year old was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police say 48 year old Jennifer Gibson of Dubuque was southbound on Central Avenue and was slowing for stopped traffic ahead of her when a southbound vehicle driven by 49 year old Craig Hefel of Holy Cross, Iowa, struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle. The child was a passenger in Gibson’s vehicle. Hefel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while suspended.
DUBUQUE, IA
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
225
Followers
641
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy