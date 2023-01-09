PREP WRESTLING: Parkview/Albany strong 3rd at Polo Invitational

POLO, Ill.—Parkview/Albany finished a strong third in a rugged 16-team Polo Invitational.

Oregon was first with 196 points. Richmond-Burton was second with 165 and Parkview/Albany third with 153.5. North Boone finished 11th (39).

The Vikings collected a pair of individual titles from Sam Schwengels (182) and Wesley Egan (220).

Schwengels (21-0) continued his terrific season with three straight wins, including a pin of Genoa-Kingston’s Julian Torres (19-8) in 1:29 in the finals. Egan (18-1) also was 3-0, pinning Oregon’s Jonathon Alaniz in 1:24 in the finals.

Wyatt Egan was second at 195 and Parkview/Albany got thirds from Slater Valley (106), Danny Finley (120) and Nicolas Zamora (152), fourths from Blake Finley (113) and Ian Suer (138) and a fifth from Sean Morales (170).

North Boone’s top finish was third by Ethan Delgado at 285. Gavin Ekberg was fourth at 120.

Parkview/Albany was coming off three wins in a quadrangular at Horicon. The Vikings defeated host Horicon 46-128, Hustisford 66-15 and Palmyra-Eagle 70-0.

• KENOSHA BRADFORD INVITATIONAL: Braydyn Collins (113), Chase Adrian-Welsh (138), Cody Sullivan (152) placed second and D’Angelo Vernon (132), Gabe Brown (160) and Van Jensen (285) took thirds to lead Clinton to second place in the 16-team meet.

The Cougars also picked up a fourth from Kameron Christiansen (182) and fifths from Owen Harwick (126), Logan Hendricks (145), DJ Vernon (170) and Jace Holloway (195).

Janesville Parker won the team title with 230 points. Clinton was second with 140.

• LANCASTER INVITATIONAL: Brodhead-Juda placed sixth in the seven-team meet won by Sparta (196 points). Lancaster (185) was runnerup. The Cardinals finished with 128.5 points.

Marcus McIntyre (20-2) gave Brodhead-Juda its lone title at 145 pounds. He had two pins, a technical fall and an 11-1 major decision over Devin Tydrich of Lancaster in his final match.

The Cardinals collected a second from Joe Lohmar (138), thirds from Karson Miller (170) and CJ Streuly, a fourth from Emmitt Allen (220), fifths from Jameson Wallin (132), Charlie Weis (160) and Clayton Elliott (182) and a sixth from Chase Wilhite (195).

• WISCONSIN CHALLENGE: Fabio Tapia of the Lincoln Academy of Beloit collected first place at 106 pounds and Elijah Simplot of Beloit Turner was first at 285 in the varsity reserve Wisconsin Challenge at Whitewater on Saturday.

Tapia collected a first-round bye and then won a pair of matches by pins. In the finals, he pinned Clinton’s Benjamin Brock in 3:19.

Simplot won five straight matches, four by pins, including the finals. He pinned Nathan Schipper of Monroe in 4:23.

Turner also got a second from Ethan Scherck at 132, a third from Brody Berg at 138, a fifth from Zach Potter at 126 and sixths from Carter Fry at 126 and Kyle Larson at 220.

Clinton picked up a sixth from Wyatt Burt (145).

Parkview/Albany collected a third place from Jayden Anderson (160), fourths from Trevor Haugen (106) and Connor Flippin (113) and an eighth from Jean-Luc Cramer (138).

• GIRLS WRESTLING: LANCER INVITATIONAL: Beloit Turner’s D Terrell won three straight matches by pins and took first place in the 143-155 division of the meet held at Brookfield Central.

Terrell pinned Kristiona Stoddard of Martin Luther in 3:37 in the quarterfinals. She pinned Radwa Farghali of Peshtigo in the semifinals (3:36) and pinned Brooke Shelley of Muskego in the finals (5:14).

Sydney Andrews went 2-2 and finished fourth at 125-132. The Trojans also picked up a fifth from Bailynn Dunham (91-101), a sixth from Haleigh Winke (149-161) and sevenths from Maddy Lucero (115-123) and Emily Wyss (116-121).

Muskego won the team title in the 30-team event with 121 points. Turner was sixth with 60.5.