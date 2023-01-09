ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

GIRLS HOOPS: Defense boosts Hononegah to 16-3

By DAILY NEWS STAFF
ROCKTON—Hononegah’s girls basketball team stayed undefeated in NIC-10 play at 8-0 and hiked its overall record to 16-3 with a 45-19 victory over visiting Rockford Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the home team. For the second straight game, the Indians got off to a slow start. Plus standout senior Emma Clark injured her foot, sat out the second half and scored just three points.

The Indians and Knights were tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but the host’s defense dominated the next two quarters, taking a 22-9 lead at the half and 33-9 after three quarters.

Allyson Niedfeldt led Hononegah with 11 points. Olivia Robinson and Kamryn Abney each chipped in seven.

The Indians will have to hope Clark heals quickly. They travel to second-place Rockford Guilford for a key NIC-10 game on Tuesday night.

• BELOIT MEMORIAL 63, MADISON WEST 35: Kamille Thomas and Jocelyn Tibbetts each scored 18 points and LaNasia Dubois added 14 as the Purple Knights (3-9, 1-9 Big Eight) routed the Regents (0-9) Friday night.

Ciara Pender led Madison West with 16 points.

• MONTICELLO 64, WILLIAMS BAY 31: Monticello jumped out to an 18-5 lead and Elliana Gustafson led a balanced offense with 22 points in the victory at Williams Bay.

Margaret Higgins had 10 points to lead Williams Bay.

HONONEGAH 45, ROCK. EAST 19

Rock. East..7 2 0 10 — 19

Hononegah.7 15 11 12 — 45

ROCKFORD EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Robinson 4 1-1 11, Brown 2 0-2 4, Gray 0 4-4 4. Totals: 6 5-7 19.

HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 1 1-2 3, Clark 0 3-3 3, Abney 3 0-2 7, Robinson 3 0-0 7, Franz 2 0-2 5, Niedfeldt 3 4-4 11, Carter 1 2-2 5, Pierson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 10-15 45.

3-pointers: RE 2 (Robinson 2). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: RE 12, Hono.10.

