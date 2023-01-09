Beloit Memorial swimmers compete in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE—Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team placed 16th in the 22-team Marquette University School Invitational at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center.

Middleton finished first in the meet with 328 points. Madison West was runnerup with 257.5 and Mequon Homestead with 234. Beloit Memorial finished with 35 points.

The Knights’ three relays all scored points.

Beloit’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Aidan Donovan, Ben Sill, Tony Severson and Aidan Greenlee finished ninth in 1:35.08.

The 400 free relay team of Charlie Ziemba, Kai Wong, Severson and Donovan was 11th in 3:30.46. The 200 medley relay team of Greenlee, Duke Allen, Sill and Ziemba was 15th (1:49.48).

Sill was 16th in the 100 butterfly (56.65) and Ziemba was 18th in the 50 free (23.14).

The Purple Tide also competed in a triple dual with Sun Prairie East at Madison Memorial on Friday.

Madison Memorial defeated Beloit 143-38 and Sun Prairie East downed the Tide 110-62.

Beloit’s top places were seconds by Sill in the 100 butterfly (58.45) and Ziemba in the 50 free (23.08).

The Tide got thirds from Donovan in the 100 back (59.92), Ziemba in the 500 free (5:14.61) and the 400 free relay of Ziemba, Sill, Wong and Donovan (3:32.23). Beloit got fourths from Donovan in the 200 individual medley (2:12.30), Cody Burnett in diving (155.40 points) and both the 200 free relay of Sean Goodspeed, Sill, Aidan Greenlee and Ziemba (1:37.13) and the 200 medley relay of Wong, Goodspeed, Aidan Vanlandingham and Severson (1:49.98). Duke Allen was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.79).