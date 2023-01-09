Read full article on original website
Police use ‘Find my iPhone’ app to arrest 2 alleged armed robbers in Clayton
Clayton County police used the “Find my iPhone” app to locate and arrest two armed robbery suspects accused of stealing a cellphone from a man in Jonesboro, authorities said Wednesday.
Second suspect arrested, charged in death of 24-year-old Atlanta woman; third man still on run
ATLANTA — A third suspect connected to the homicide case of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. According to police, Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Luggage theft suspect chased through Atlanta airport carrying stolen suitcases, police say
ATLANTA — A man is now facing charges after police said he snatched two bags from a luggage carousel and took off running. Police say officers at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport saw a man grab two bags on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Surveillance photos released of suspects in killing of 18-year-old at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance photos have been released by DeKalb County Police of suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old at a Decatur gas station on Tuesday. Specifically, this happened at the Shell on Snapfinger Woods Drive. "Initial information is the victim had just walked out of the...
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
APD asks for help finding 2 men seen robbing man at Circle K
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who were seen on video robbing a man at gunpoint at an Atlanta gas station. On Dec. 26, 2022, two men were seen taking a man’s white bag and cell phone at gunpoint before running away.
Atlanta police search for suspects accused of vandalizing construction site
ATLANTA — Atlanta police asked the public to help identify several suspects accused of vandalizing a construction site. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 30th, officers received reports of a vandalism incident on Auburn Avenue. When officers arrived, the building manager told them...
Remains found in Clayton County identified as homeless man from Illinois
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Months after the remains of a man were found in Clayton County, police have identified him as a 25-year-old man from Illinois. Officers found the decomposed remains off Hunter Ridge Drive on Nov. 13. The man has now been identified as Jon M. Reed. [DOWNLOAD:...
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
Police: Driver runs over man lying on I-75 South in Atlanta, killing him
A man who was laying on the interstate was fatally struck by a driver late Monday, authorities said.
"I feel empty inside," grieving mother struggles with details of teen's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A South Fulton family is distraught after losing their 17-year-old son to gun violence. Police say the high school teen and a man got into an argument at a park where they shot each other on Jan. 4. "I'm feeling hurt," mom Twina Feliciano told FOX...
Body of Georgia boy pulled from lake after drowning while kayaking, deputies say
Authorities in Carrol County, Georgia, =said they recovered the body of a boy who apparently drowned in a private lake in Bowdon on Tuesday after his kayak overturned.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Atlanta police investigate death of man lying down in fast lane of I-75
Atlanta police are investigating the death of a man who was lying down in the fast lane of Interstate 75 and was struck by a vehicle. At around 11:41 p.m. on Monday, police responded to I-75 South and Central Avenue, finding a man dead in the roadway. According to their...
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
LaGrange PD: Women suspects accused of stealing drugs and cash after punching man in face
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two women suspects are accused of assaulting a man then taking cash and drugs from his pockets, according to the LaGrange Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 1:28 a.m., LaGrange police responded to a potential robbery at Red Roof Inn on 2606 Whitesville Road in LaGrange. The victim told officers […]
Atlanta and former mayor, police chief sued in 2020 shooting that killed 8-year-old
The family friend who was driving in Atlanta when shots were fired, killing an 8-year-old girl, has filed a lawsuit agai...
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police. The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but...
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 armed robbery
A Georgia man arrested after an armed robbery in 2018 was sentenced to 20 years in the first week of January 2023. Twenty-five-year-old Romero Lindley was arrested in June 2018 after he and three other men orchestrated a home robbery in Marietta and held a man at gunpoint. When police...
