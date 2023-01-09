Read full article on original website
Related
Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers
The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana House District 29 vacant after Rep. Doug Flament resigns
HELENA, Mont. - Just days into the legislative session, a shakeup on the house floor in Helena. Representative Doug Flament who represents District 29 in central Montana resigned from his position. Representative Flament had not been at the state capitol since the legislative session started on Jan. 2.
Montana Governor Talks Tax Relief…and Some Great Duck Recipes
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) dropped by our radio studios this morning. I was able to catch up with the governor about his proposed budget, get the details of his tax relief plan, and get his take on the GOP controlled legislature now in session. But you probably already heard...
bitterrootstar.com
Montana Constitution under the gun
For 50 years Montanans have grown and prospered under the protection of the Montana Constitution. It is generally regarded as one of the best in the US. Sad to report, some legislators want to undermine the Constitution through amendments that rip out provisions that keep our citizens healthy, safe and free. Already some 55 amendments have been proposed that target our nonpartisan independent judiciary, our right to privacy, our ability to live in a clean and healthy environment, to eliminate our public voice…and so on.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
It’s back-to-work time in Helena
The 2023 session of the Montana Legislature began Jan. 2. As I am again chairing House Appropriations, I find my day beginning well before sunrise and ending long after sunset. The Montana House operating rule debate made the news, so I will devote some time to this topic. Every session...
Western Native Voice announces legislative policy priorities
News Release Western Native Voice The 2023 Montana legislative session began on January 2 with a flurry of activity at the Capitol in Helena. Western Native Voice (WNV), one of Montana’s civic engagement and public policy advocacy groups, is committed to working with legislators on both sides of ...
khn.org
Medicaid and Abortion Top Health Agenda for Montana Lawmakers
HELENA, Mont. — Montana lawmakers said lowering costs and expanding patient access will be their top health care goals for the new legislative session. But they also will have to contend with making changes to Medicaid, a management crisis at the Montana State Hospital, and proposals to regulate abortion.
ypradio.org
The Session Week 1: 'The House is ready for business'
Montana lawmakers take their oaths of office and begin their work in the state capitol. Host Nadya Faulx and reporters Shaylee Ragar, Ellis Juhlin, and Arren Kimbel-Sannit discuss a rules debate that's dividing the GOP, how moderate Republicans are working with Democrats, a new Montana Freedom Caucus, and the beginnings of the state budget.
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more willing to tell me where their marijuana field is […] The post Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…
We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It
Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
etxview.com
Montana’s new efforts to regulate recovery residences
Ronald Britt spent 19 of the last 22 years going through the revolving door of the prison system — using methamphetamine, racking up drug-related criminal charges, returning to the men’s prison in Deer Lodge — until relatively recently. Last February, he said, he decided to “do something different” when he was released on parole. Instead of returning to Billings, where many of his friends and family were also using, he took the advice of his therapist and applied to a residential sober living home in Ronan operated by Never Alone Recovery Support Services.
police1.com
Montana Law Enforcement Academy Bureau Chief
The *_Montana Law Enforcement Academy *__Bureau Chief__ _(Program Manager) is one of six managers within the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that reports directly to the Division Administrator. The primary function of this position is the management and supervision of the law enforcement academy. The Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA)...
Let the doctors and nurses treat gender-diverse youth in Montana
As pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners with the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we care for children across Montana. We have undergone extensive education and training to be able to provide high quality individualized healthcare for all patients, and we continue to learn more with every patient that comes through our doors. […] The post Let the doctors and nurses treat gender-diverse youth in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?
I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
The Future of Elk Management in Montana Is In Your Hands!
In a first-of-its-kind gathering, The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association along with 8 other organizations welcomes you to discuss the complex issue of Elk Management in Montana. What is trying to be accomplished?. This meeting is open to all, and aims to:. Hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2