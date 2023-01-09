South Dakota State earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking midway through the 2022 season. The Jackrabbits liked it so much, they never gave it up. Their regular-season win over rival North Dakota State gave the Jackrabbits the top spot, then their 45-21 thrashing of the Bison in the national championship game left no doubt about coach John Stiegelmeier’s squad being a unanimous No. 1 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO