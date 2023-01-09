ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 11th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede have been fighting to get back into playoff contention, they’ll need more goals like this one from Samuel Harris burying the shot in the top corner. Augustana and Northern State came down to the wire, but Rianna Fillipi breaks...
It’s been an incredible few days for SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The last few days have been rather amazing for South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier... Saturday night he presented with the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s best coach in FCS. Sunday he and his team celebrated on stage in Frisco after...
Jackrabbits celebrate FCS Championship win in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now was live from Brookings Tuesday night as South Dakota State celebrated the Jackrabbits’ victory over North Dakota State in the FCS Championship. The celebration kicked off at 5 p.m. in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the SDSU campus.
SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings.  South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21.  The event is free with […]
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Anderson, head football coach at Dakota State University, shared his thoughts following SDSU’s championship win. He praised the coaching team and the players’ ability to build on their momentum in Sunday’s game. “Coach Rogers was incredibly creative, diagrammed some...
Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Daly, former SDSU head football coach, praised the team’s focus and Coach Stiegelmeier’s care for his players in the Jackrabbits’ success Sunday. “It was almost inevitable that this was going to happen,” Daly said, reflecting on how he watched...
Jackrabbits Leave No Doubt: Unanimous No. 1 in the Final Stats Perform FCS Top 25

South Dakota State earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking midway through the 2022 season. The Jackrabbits liked it so much, they never gave it up. Their regular-season win over rival North Dakota State gave the Jackrabbits the top spot, then their 45-21 thrashing of the Bison in the national championship game left no doubt about coach John Stiegelmeier’s squad being a unanimous No. 1 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday.
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Stiegelmeier has won 2 National Coach of the Year Awards in addition to a national championship. Cooper Seamer has our Plays of the Week and we have highlights of a doubleheader sweep by Northwestern at Mount Marty in GPAC basketball. Plus, Carlos Correa is back with the Twins after all.
Washington basketball sweeps Monday night doubleheader from O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crosstown rivals collided on the east side of Sioux Falls Monday night with the host Washington Warriors sweeping a basketball doubleheader from rival O’Gorman. The Warrior girls, ranked second in AA, knocked off top ranked O’Gorman 42-33, followed by the fifth ranked Washington boys defeating the Knights 49-41. Click on the video viewer for our highlights from the Metro Sports TV Game of the Week Livestream!
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here: NHLRangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20 Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38 Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51 Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51 Dakota Valley 55, West Central […]
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
Expect patchy fog and calm skies for Tuesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little patchy fog this morning, especially in parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. That’s where we have another Dense Fog Advisory in effect today. For Roberts and Grant counties in South Dakota, it will be in...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
