Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
January 11th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede have been fighting to get back into playoff contention, they’ll need more goals like this one from Samuel Harris burying the shot in the top corner. Augustana and Northern State came down to the wire, but Rianna Fillipi breaks...
dakotanewsnow.com
It’s been an incredible few days for SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The last few days have been rather amazing for South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier... Saturday night he presented with the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s best coach in FCS. Sunday he and his team celebrated on stage in Frisco after...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits celebrate FCS Championship win in Brookings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now was live from Brookings Tuesday night as South Dakota State celebrated the Jackrabbits’ victory over North Dakota State in the FCS Championship. The celebration kicked off at 5 p.m. in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the SDSU campus.
SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings. South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21. The event is free with […]
dakotanewsnow.com
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Anderson, head football coach at Dakota State University, shared his thoughts following SDSU’s championship win. He praised the coaching team and the players’ ability to build on their momentum in Sunday’s game. “Coach Rogers was incredibly creative, diagrammed some...
drgnews.com
Noem, Rounds win friendly wagers with North Dakota colleagues over SDSU vs. NDSU FCS Championship football game
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be displaying a South Dakota State University football helmet on his desk for the rest of this month after losing a wager with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the college FCS Championship football game yesterday (Jan. 9, 2023) in Frisco, TX. South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Daly, former SDSU head football coach, praised the team’s focus and Coach Stiegelmeier’s care for his players in the Jackrabbits’ success Sunday. “It was almost inevitable that this was going to happen,” Daly said, reflecting on how he watched...
theanalyst.com
Jackrabbits Leave No Doubt: Unanimous No. 1 in the Final Stats Perform FCS Top 25
South Dakota State earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking midway through the 2022 season. The Jackrabbits liked it so much, they never gave it up. Their regular-season win over rival North Dakota State gave the Jackrabbits the top spot, then their 45-21 thrashing of the Bison in the national championship game left no doubt about coach John Stiegelmeier’s squad being a unanimous No. 1 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 11th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Stiegelmeier has won 2 National Coach of the Year Awards in addition to a national championship. Cooper Seamer has our Plays of the Week and we have highlights of a doubleheader sweep by Northwestern at Mount Marty in GPAC basketball. Plus, Carlos Correa is back with the Twins after all.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington basketball sweeps Monday night doubleheader from O’Gorman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crosstown rivals collided on the east side of Sioux Falls Monday night with the host Washington Warriors sweeping a basketball doubleheader from rival O’Gorman. The Warrior girls, ranked second in AA, knocked off top ranked O’Gorman 42-33, followed by the fifth ranked Washington boys defeating the Knights 49-41. Click on the video viewer for our highlights from the Metro Sports TV Game of the Week Livestream!
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 5:15 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header O’Gorman vs. Washington basketball games
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting a double header! The girls’ basketball teams from O’Gorman and Washington compete before the boys’ teams take to the court. The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 5:15 p.m. Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here: NHLRangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20 Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38 Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51 Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51 Dakota Valley 55, West Central […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Valley boys pick up wins Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian and Sioux Valley win close games Tuesday night, with plenty of games and doubleheaders to make up games from the past month of blizzards. Click the video player above to view highlights and scores from around the area.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect patchy fog and calm skies for Tuesday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little patchy fog this morning, especially in parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. That’s where we have another Dense Fog Advisory in effect today. For Roberts and Grant counties in South Dakota, it will be in...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Comments / 0