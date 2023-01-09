Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
Former Michigan State safety transferring to Western Michigan
Tate Hallock will remain in Michigan to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior safety announced his transfer commitment to Western Michigan via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal last week after graduating in December and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hallock, 6-foot-4 and...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III leading undefeated HS team
With 18 seconds left and the game tied, the ball made it to the right player. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School had a timeout, but once George Washington III gained possession, head coach Charles Szabo felt no need to use it. The best player for Wayne -- a perennial power...
MLive.com
Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’
DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
MLive.com
Brad Holmes: Jared Goff is QB1, but drafting another quarterback remains possible
ALLEN PARK -- The Los Angeles Rams got Matthew Stafford, then immediately won the Super Bowl. They already got what they wanted out of that blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions last winter, even if they did slip back to the bottom of the league this season and are now careering toward a dark place.
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi returns, hoping to provide offensive spark for Red Wings
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hoping a familiar combination will provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the lineup Tuesday and will start on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. It was by far the team’s most dangerous line last season, a combination that hasn’t been together much this year due to Bertuzzi’s two stints on the injured list with broken hands.
MLive.com
What is Red Wings’ next move with Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic?
Alex Nedeljkovic’s stint in Grand Rapids has been productive. Jakub Vrana’s has not. Nedeljkovic will be back with the Detroit Red Wings this week or next. Vrana probably will not return, at least anytime soon, even with the team needing offense (four goals during a three-game losing streak).
MLive.com
Lions’ Jared Goff ends season on fifth longest streak ever without interception
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jared Goff was one of the best, most-explosive and highest-rated quarterbacks down the stretch this season. He also took care of the football at a historic rate. The Detroit Lions quarterback closed the season by throwing 324 straight passes without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in...
MLive.com
Nerlens Noel among Pistons’ fill-in starters in blowout loss to Sixers
Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Detroit Pistons were prepared to take the floor without one starter. By time the game tipped off, that number grew into three, and it was a key factor in the Pistons losing 147-116 in Philadelphia. Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness),...
MLive.com
Pistons-Timberwolves tickets at LCA: How to buy them for Wednesday’s game
The Detroit Pistons will aim to pick up their sixth home win of the season, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Pistons are fresh off one of their worst losses of the season, losing 147-116 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. One thing they have in their favor is they’ve proven they can beat the Timberwolves this season. The last time both teams met was on New Year’s Eve when the Pistons walked out with a 116-104 victory.
MLive.com
Jamaal Williams named NFC offensive player of week, Lions tie club record
ALLEN PARK -- In a fitting end to a historic season, Detroit running back Jamaal Williams has been named NFC offensive player of the week for his heroics in the 20-16 win against Green Bay in the finale. He’s the sixth Lions player to win a weekly award this season, matching a club record set back in 1995.
MLive.com
John Cominsky, an unsung hero, wants to re-sign with Detroit Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Defensive lineman John Cominsky made himself some money during a breakout season in Detroit. But he’s far more concerned with returning to the Lions than flirting with other teams in free agency. “I do want to be here,” Cominksy told MLive in the locker room...
MLive.com
Pistons midseason takeaways: Duren’s arc, Bogdanovoic’s veteran presence
Things weren’t supposed to go down this way for the Detroit Pistons. Not this season. Not with the franchise cornerstone coming off the heels of a near Rookie of the Year season. Not after a pair of lottery picks in last year’s draft. Not with the team trading for a three-point specialist with 50-40-90 potential.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Moritz Seider playing ‘better overall game’ despite numbers
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider set a high bar a year ago, so it’s noticeable that his production is lagging and his plus-minus rating suffering. But it’s not concerning. Seider showed why in Tuesday’s 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets with a dominant performance at both ends of the ice on a night much of the team was sluggish.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Chloe Wittbrodt thrives on same Bay City Western court where dad was hoops hero
AUBURN, MI – Chloe Wittbrodt has heard that her dad was a hoops hero. And, to her, he's still a star in the stands.
MLive.com
MLive.com
The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson cruises past Ypsilanti with balanced offensive attack
After taking home a share of the SEC-White title a year ago, the Jackson boys basketball team got its bid for another off to a strong start on Tuesday with a 73-29 win over Ypsilanti Community in the conference opener. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 21 points. Terrell White...
MLive.com
Lions’ Brad Holmes built one of the best rookie classes in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Kerby Joseph began his rookie season expecting to play exclusively on special teams. He ended it by standing in the visitor’s locker room in Green Bay holding the third football that Aaron Rodgers has thrown to him this season. Among all the players who have ever...
MLive.com
Arizona Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury
Kliff Kingsbury is out as Arizona Cardinals coach one year after winning 11 games. Arizona fired the fourth-year head coach on Monday, one day after the team lost its seventh straight to end the year with a 4-13 record. The Cardinals also announced that general manager Steve Keim would be...
